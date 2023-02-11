The Kriegler brothers have been here before. Well, at least to the district doorstep before state.

Last year, both Hank and Leo were on the precipice of earning a state qualification for Papillion-La Vista South, but fell short in the “heartbreak” round.

“I was wrestling up quite a bit of weight since I was undersized for 113. So I'm just happy I made it in, it's even better that I go into that state with the one seed. It's a good feeling,” said sophomore Leo (106), who earned his place in Omaha with an 18-second pin in the quarterfinals and a 6-2 decision in the semifinals. The second-youngest of four Kriegler boys won the District A3 title with a 3-2 decision over Riley Bishop (Grand Island).

Senior Hank, meanwhile, earned a first-minute pin before losing a close 12-10 decision to Fremont’s Quinlan Johnson. Already qualified, Hank (113) finished with a 5-0 decision in the third place match. From being on junior varsity as a sophomore, the state qualification is worth it for him.

“Last year, obviously it was not the greatest feeling, losing in the heartbreaks. But this year coming back, I didn't get the place I wanted to, I want to be on top of the podium, but I'll take third place at least. I'm going to say it's better than it could have been, definitely.”

For the two, getting to work with each other as practice partners has paid off immensely.

“It's more fun because we're practice partners every day,” Hank said. “And then we get to come (to meets) and we wrestle, usually, like back to back, because we're one weight apart. So it's just fun that I get to watch him wrestle, and then we get to wrestle in practice together as well.”

“Being practice partners, I think is pretty cool,” Leo added. “And then just being with all our teammates, the dual is pretty fun being with our team, that's what I think is most fun about wrestling.”

As the older brother, Hank tries to pick Leo up after losses, and help make him better.

“I feel like it's my responsibility to push him further,” Hank said.

Leo, meanwhile, looks up to Hank and asks him questions, but also picks up his senior brother after loses.

The give-and-take of pushing each other is what both are using to mentally and physically prepare for the state tournament beginning Thursday, Feb. 16.

“I'll push him to work harder, he'll push me to work harder, or at home when we're trying to watch our weight, I'll keep him in line he'll keep me in line,” Hank said. “It's a lot of it's just back and forth, we're just helping each other.”

“We're both just going hard before state trying to get our moves down and everything, get our technique down,” Leo added. “Then once we're at state, I think it's a big thing to not let your nerves get to you. So I personally listen to music, he listens to music to help you lock in, just trying to block out everything else.”

Titans head coach Jason Branigan also mentioned Oskar – freshman on JV – and said if they were a “little bit bigger” they could all wrestle together on varsity.

“It's pretty cool to have those three around. And we've had some brothers before that (were) much the same in that way. And they were pretty good. And obviously, one can feed off the other. I'll be honest, Leo has benefited immensely from wrestling Hank in practice.”

Another one of those pairs of brothers is Carter (126) and Cameron (138) Gable, who also qualified for the state tournament on Saturday.

Rounding out the Titan state qualifiers were Ian Hardy (120), Sterling Sindelar (152), Camden Ralston (160, district champion), Brody Wilson (170), Trace Marco (182, champion) and Cannon O’Connor (220).

From Bellevue West, Grant Moraski (170) and Ryland Schweiss (220) both qualified as district champions, and Creighton Jongeling (132), Tanner Hosick (138) and Jesse Gage (145) made it five Thunderbirds qualified for state from A3.

Other area state qualifiers:

District A1

Gretna (3): Jack Thompson (106), Kale Vice (132), Tyler Sheldon (145)

A2

Bellevue East (6): Dillon Ginter (145), LaBrian Parker (152), Mason Chandler (182), Caleb Fogoros (195), Chase Timm (220), Kyle Bollinger (285)

A4

Omaha Bryan (9): Abdi Unle (106 champion), Cree Soe (113 champion), Ross Bratetic (126), Mohamed Salat (138), Jamie Sterling (145), Jordan Juma (152), Brayan Arevalo (170), Fernando Gonzalez (182), Mi`khel Thomas (195)

Nine state qualifiers is the highest mark for the Bears since 2008. Finished third in the district.

Papillion-La Vista (14): Cadillac Niroomand-rad (106), Tyler Durden (113), Ronald Greer (120), Jacob Campbell (126 champion), Cal Price (132), Gavin Watterson (138), Kenneth Bryant (145), Collin Hurlburt (152), Elijah Kothe (160), Caleb Ketelsen (170), Coleton Haggin (182 champion), Casey Popish (195), Alex Morris (220), Jace Wheeler (285)

Durden also reached 150 career wins during districts, and the Monarchs qualified every weight for state. The 100-percent qualification rate was not enough to win the district, however, as Papio fell 10 points short of hosts Norfolk.

B1

Omaha Gross (2): Josh Sheard (106), Tommy Gilbert (182)

Platteview (3): Reed Patera (138), Bryar Nadrchal (152), Ben Tuttle (220)

B3

Plattsmouth (4): Logan Wooten (145), Mathew Zitek (170), Caleb Adkins (220 champion), Orion Parker (285)

C2

Conestoga (3): Carter Plowman (152), Lucas Anderson (160), Gage Totilas (220)