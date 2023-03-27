NIPTON, Calif. -- Entering the day four strokes back, the No. 3-ranked Bellevue University men's golf team made a charge to climb one spot in the team standings for a second-place finish in The Primm Battle.

Bellevue shot 286 as a team, tied with No. 9 Houston-Victoria for the best round of the day, at the 6,945-yard Par 71 Primm Valley Golf Club.

No. 8 Ottawa (Ariz.), who entered the day one stroke ahead of (RV) Arizona Christian, saw their toughest challenge come from the Bruins. The Spirit carded a 288 round as a team to hold off BU for a two-stroke victory.

The final standings saw Ottawa (+6), Bellevue (+8), and Arizona Christian (+9) headline the pack, with No. 14 Wayland Baptist (+12) and No. 1 Keiser (+13) rounding out the top five.

Leon Acikalin (Arizona Christian) cruised to individual medalist honors, finishing 12-under for a 10-stroke victory over co-runners-up Isac Wallin (Keiser) and Easton Johnson (The Master's).

Bellevue's Rodrigo Navarrete and Baptiste Bonnet tied for third at 1-under apiece, each shooting 1-under rounds of 70 for the day.

Hugo Ronnberg, after firing a 1-over 72 on Tuesday, slipped to ninth place on the individual leaderboard with a score of 1-over.

Alex Zillig shot 3-over on the day and finished 10-over in a tie for 33rd overall. Floris-Jan Oosterhof tied for 48th at 18-over following a 7-over performance on the day.

Golfing as an individual, Hugo Brandt finished 47th overall at 17-over. He carded an 8-over third-round 79.

Bellevue next competes at the William Woods Spring Invite at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton, Mo. on Monday-Tuesday, March 27-28 (after The Times' print deadline).

Saifoloi leads BU to title at Graceland Spring Invitational

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Led by senior Tylah Saifoloi, the Bellevue University women's golf team cruised to a 32-stroke victory on Saturday at the 10-team Graceland Spring Invitational. The 36-hole tournament was played at the par-72, 5,815-yard Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

The Bruins improved on their first-round total by seven strokes, shooting a team total of 35-over par 323 for a two-round total of 77-over par (330-323 -- 653). Park University finished in second, 32 strokes back, with a 685 total.

Saifoloi was the top Bruin golfer in the tournament after shooting a 7-over 79, finishing with a 36-hole total of 13-over par, putting her in a tie for second place. Saifoloi had 13 pars on the day.

Park's Laetitia Solombrino won individual medalist honors, edging out Saifoloi by one stroke after finishing at 12-over par.

Maria Pinedo fired a 9-over 81, securing a fourth-place finish in the 56-player field, with a two-round total of 15-over par (78-81 -- 159). Pinedo's round was sparked by 10 pars.

Ilysia Ibnu shot a 9-over 81, putting her at 23-over for the tournament and in fifth place in the final individual standings. Ibnu recorded one birdie and eight pars in the second round.

Aaricia Noel-Traissac finished in seventh place after carding a 10-over 82, giving her a 26-over total for the tournament. Noel-Traissac collected 10 pars on the day.

The final BU golfer, Megan Harty, shot an 18-over total of 90. She moved up 12 spots on the day, finishing in a tie for 28th place.

The Bruins will travel to Fulton, Mo. on Monday-Tuesday, March 27-28, where they will compete in the William Woods Spring Invite at the Tanglewood Golf Course.

BU Softball goes 6-1 on the week, opens NSAA play with series sweep

The Bellevue University softball team completed a busy week of play, going 6-1, including a four-game series sweep at Viterbo University to open North Star Athletic Association play.

The Bruins started the week with a doubleheader non-conference split at Benedictine (KS) College, before reeling off five-straight victories, including a 7-3 upset over No. 16-ranked Grand View University.

BU ended the week with four road wins at Viterbo in La Crosse, Wis. Two of the four wins ended in six innings with run-rule victories.

Offensively, the Bruins produced eight home runs and 11 doubles on the week, while the team batted .315.

Individually, BU was led at the plate by sophomore first baseman Reese Floro, who hit .458 on the week with four doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs. Sophomore second baseman Liana McMurtry batted .417 and drove in 12 runs with two doubles and a pair of home runs.

In the circle, sophomore Katie Cunningham went 3-0 with one save while recording a 2.23 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.

The Bruins will host the College of St. Mary on Wednesday, March 29, in a single non-conference contest beginning at 6 p.m. at Roy Smith Field in Omaha. The game will be an NFCA StrikeOut Cancer event supporting the Nicki G. Foundation, which raises funds to award scholarships to local high school students in their pursuit of playing collegiate softball.

Bruin baseball goes 8-0 on week, extending win-streak to 14

Bellevue hit .384 as a team and launched 20 home runs in four-game sweeps of Viterbo University and Valley City State University on the week.

The Bruins moved up to No. 9 in the latest NAIA Rankings (Mar. 22) and now stand at 21-4 on the season, tied atop the NSAA Standings with Dakota State at 8-0.

Bellevue dispatched of Viterbo by scores of 11-8, 9-0, 10-1, and 10-5 (8) before moving onto the weekend series with VCSU. They handled the Vikings, winning by scores of 5-4 (10), 11-2, 5-1, and 21-0.

Nick Grade blasted five home runs and drove in 14 on the week while Jake Lacey, Mathieu Sirois, and Tradd Richardson each went deep three times on the week.

Local right-handers Elijah Boersen (Cairo, Neb./Nebraska Christian Schools) and Jose Villagomez (Omaha, Neb./Omaha South HS) each worked scoreless innings in the 21-0 win over VCSU.

Eric Anderson (Bellevue, Neb./Bellevue West HS), who was 4-for-9 on the week with a pair of dingers, hit the go-ahead home run in the 10th inning of BU’s 5-4 win to open the Valley City series.

Anthony Lind (Omaha, Neb./Omaha Central HS) posted another strong week, hitting .419 with an 1.181 OPS and eight RBI.

Starters Easton Brinton and Blake Crippen each went 2-0 on the hills, posting matching 1.29 ERAs for the week. Brinton struck out a career- and Bruin season-high 12 in Saturday’s win over Valley City.

The Bruins host Morningside University at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 28 before welcoming Dickinson State University to town for a four-game series Saturday-Sunday, Apr. 1-2.

Bruins open outdoor season at Wayne State Wildcat Classic

WAYNE -- Just three short weeks after concluding their indoor track season, the Bruins were back in action at Saturday's season-opening Wildcat Classic hosted by Wayne State. Cool conditions with temperatures in the mid-40's and blustery winds created conditions difficult for personal bests, but the Bruins still came away with some good first-meet marks.

The Bruins got their season started in fine fashion as Collin Kotz captured the win in the day's first event, the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Kotz took the title with his 10:20.60 clocking and a 3-second victory over Daniel Green of Dakota State.

The top efforts of the day for the men belonged to Richard Marcoux, who established two school records in his first outdoor track outing as a Bruin. Marcoux began his day in the 1500 meters and posted a school-best 4:12.73, good for sixth place. Aaron Newton added a fine effort as well, running 4:29.76, just three seconds from his lifetime best. He was followed by Edrei Murillo in 4:31.66 and Collin Kotz, coming back shortly after his steeplechase run, who crossed in 4:39.84.

Marcoux again recorded a Bruin best in the 800 meters as he won his heat with an excellent early season clocking of 1:59.31. He would end up in seventh place overall after all heats had been contested. Aaron Newton ran his second race of the day, finishing in 2:14.94.

The women's highlights came from a newcomer, a greatly improved athlete, and one returning to action after a long injury-related absence.

Freshman Alicia Rivera Camargo from Bogota, Colombia, has been in Bellevue for just two weeks but has already made an immediate impact. Rivera Camargo ran the second-fastest 1,500 meters and third-fastest 800 meters in Bruin history. In the 1,500 meters, Rivera Camargo posted a time of 5:23.78 moving her to No. 2 all time. She placed 13th overall.

The greatly improved runner was Hannah Perkins, coming off a breakthrough cross country season. She cut a huge fifteen seconds from her 1,500-meter personal best of a year ago, crossing the line in 5:34.40 and 20th place. Caroline Feig's 6:16.37 and Claire Kimutai's 6:26.14 completed the Bruin entries in the 1,500.

Rivera Camargo came back later in the day for her second race, this time just two seconds shy of the school record. Her 2:36.83 time moved her to no. 3 on the Bruin all-time outdoor list.

Finally, for the Bruins, Madison Nelson returned from missing the indoor season following foot surgery after her All-American finish at the NAIA cross country championships in December. Nelson ran a controlled race to test her fitness and placed eighth in the field of 21 runners, bested only by runners from Division I Creighton and NAIA power Dordt. Her 19:14.90 was just 20 seconds from last year's school record.

Head Coach Craig Christians: "We had a good opening meet or, as Coach Barbosa would say, "a good day at the office." I liked the way all of our athletes raced today, especially in challenging conditions. We have yet to do much fast training, and I believe that when we do, we are going to be running a lot of personal records.”

The Bruins travel to Kearney in a week for Saturday's Central Nebraska Challenge hosted by UN-Kearney.