BU Baseball wins another NSAA series; sets up showdown with Dakota State for league title

After a 12-4 midweek thrashing of Morningside, Bellevue took three of four from Mayville State in a weekend series at Brown Park.

BU took the series opener 4-3 as Kanta Kobayashi doubled home pinch-runner Takumi Maeno in the bottom of the eighth to put Bellevue back in front after Mayville tied the opener with a pair of runs in the top half.

Friday’s second game saw the Bruins at risk of being shut out for the first time in over two years before scoring twice in the seventh. It proved too little, too late, as the Comets picked up a 4-2 victory.

On Saturday’s Senior Day, BU scored three runs in the eighth inning of the opener to break a 3-3 tie en route to a 6-3 victory.

Dustin Schorie dazzled in the series finale, striking out eight in a complete-game effort and scattering four hits as the Bruins took a convincing 9-1 win to wrap up the weekend.

Bellevue’s seven seniors – Conner Barnett (Papillion-La Vista HS), Alexandro Celiceo, Kanta Kobayashi, Cade Sakamoto, Nate Smith, Nathan Sprenger, and Drew Staley – were honored between games of Saturday’s doubleheader.

At 38-7 overall and 22-2 in NSAA action, Bellevue sits one game back of Dakota State (31-13/21-1) in the loss column heading into the regular season’s final weekend. The Bruins host the Trojans in a four-game set from John Stella Field at Brown Park beginning Friday at noon. As it stands, Bellevue would need to win three of four to secure an outright NSAA title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s NSAA Tournament.

Navarrete named NSAA Golfer of the Week

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Bellevue University senior Rodrigo Navarrete (Guadalajara, Mexico) has been honored as the North Star Athletic Association's Golfer of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Navarrete was the lone golfer to finish under par at last week's Midwest Spring National Invitational, played at the 7,278-yard, Par 72 Colbert Hills in Manhattan, Kan.

Navarrete carded a 4-under 68 in Monday's opening round and followed up with a second round 1-under score of 71. His 5-under tournament score netted him a seven-stroke victory, his second of the year as Bellevue won the team title by 13 strokes (589, +13).

The weekly award is the 11th of Navarrete's esteemed BU career and second this season after also being recognized a week ago.

Bellevue next competes in the NSAA Tournament, an event that they will host May 1-2 at Platteview Country Club.

Saifoloi guides BU to runner-up finish at Bent Tree Intercollegiate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Senior Tylah Saifoloi finished in a tie for first at the Bent Tree Intercollegiate to lead the Bellevue University women's golf team to a second-place finish in the six-team tournament being played at the 5,805-yard, par-72 Bent Tree Golf Club.

Saifoloi shot an identical round to her opening score of 5-over 77. Her 10-over-par 36-hole total tied her with Iowa Western's Baylie Pike for first place in the 40-player field. Saifoloi won in a scorecard playoff to take home top honors. Four Bruins finished in the top 10 in the tournament.

The Bruins finished second to host IWCC with a team total of 655 (325-330). The Reivers were 16 shots ahead of BU after posting a team score of 23-over 311 on Tuesday to go with Monday's 328.

Sophomore Maria Pinedo carded a 14-over 86 to finish at 22-over par for the tournament and in seventh place.

Sophomore Ilysia Ibnu finished in a tie for eighth place after registering a 12-over 84 and 23-over for the tournament.

Freshman Aaricia Noel-Traissac placed 10th at 24-over par after carding an 11-over par in the second round.

Rounding out play for the Bruins was Megan Harty, who collected an 18-over 90 on the day and was 41-over for the tournament to put her in 23rd place.

The Bruins will host the NSAA Championships on May 1-2 at Platteview Country Club in Bellevue.

BU makes it 14-in-a-row with sweep at Presentation

ABERDEEN, S.D. -- The Bellevue University softball team increased its winning streak to 14 games with a doubleheader sweep at Presentation College Sunday afternoon in North Star Athletic Association action at the PC Football Stadium.

BU won by scores of 2-1 and 7-2.

The sweep moved the Bruins to 30-9 on the season and 18-2 in the NSAA. PC dropped to 10-22 overall and 6-12 in the NSAA.

The two teams will continue the four-game series with a noon doubleheader tomorrow (Apr. 24) at the PC Football Stadium.

Game 1: Bellevue 2, Presentation 1

Bellevue scored two early runs and held on for the 2-1 win in the opener.

Savannah Gunn and Katie Cunningham combined for the victory, allowing just four hits in the win.

The Bruins took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on Reese Floro's two-run single to left field.

An RBI single to center field by Cassy Loa sliced the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth frame.

Cunningham replaced Gunn in the bottom of the sixth to earn her second save of the season. She did not allow a hit or a walk while striking out four Saints in the final two innings of the contest.

Gunn earned the victory, improving to 8-2 on the season. She scattered four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

Sarah Shevenell suffered the loss, giving up two runs on eight hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings in the circle.

Game 2: Bellevue 7, Presentation 2

The Bruins overcame an early 2-0 deficit, scoring seven-straight runs on 10 hits to complete the sweep. The Saints committed six errors in the loss.

PC took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Camille Vestal's groundout RBI, scoring Loa from third.

An RBI single to center field by Shevenell increased the Saint advantage to 2-0 in the bottom of the third.

The Bruins tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth on a two-run double to center field by Floro.

BU took the lead at 3-2 in the top of the fifth on an RBI double to left field by Lauren Jurek.

The Bruins pushed the margin to 6-2 in the top of the sixth, highlighted by Floro's RBI double to right field. BU also scored two runs on PC fielding errors.

BU added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, scoring on a throwing error by PC catcher Victoria Vau to make it 7-2.

Jurek improved to 9-2 on the season after scattering six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in seven-complete innings of work.