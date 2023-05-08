Bruins pull away for fourth-straight NSAA title, Ronnberg takes individual crown

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Hugo Ronnberg carded a second-round 3-over to win the 2023 North Star Athletic Association individual men's golf title and lead the No. 4-ranked Bellevue University men's golf team to the team championship against strong winds at the 6,638-yard, par-72 Platteview Golf Club.

BU began the day 18 strokes ahead of second place Dickinson and shot 303 (+15) as a group to finish at 28-over with a two-day total of 604. Dickinson State finished second with a score of 649 (+73), with Waldorf in third at 668 (+92). Viterbo, Valley City, and Dakota State finished in the final three positions.

Ronnberg opened the round a stroke ahead of teammate Alex Zillig for the individual lead and widened that by a stroke, carding a 3-over 75 to total a 4-over 148 for the tournament. His round was highlighted by a trio of birdies and an eagle on No. 2.

Ronnberg's individual championship marks the tenth straight year in which a Bruin golfer has won an individual conference title. Bellevue is now a perfect 7-for-7 in producing individual champions since joining the North Star.

Zillig shot a 4-over 76 on the day to finish at 6-over for the event to finish second overall, with teammate Hugo Brandt finishing third at 7-over following his second-round 75.

Waldorf's Hunter Houdayer (+10) shot 6-over on the day to finish fourth as the top non-BU finisher, and Dickinson State's Hunter Myran (+11) placed fifth after shooting 6-over on the day.

Rodrigo Navarrete (+12) shot 5-over, and Floris-Jan Oosterhof (+13) carded a 7-over round to finish sixth and seventh, respectively.

Houdayer was voted the 2022-23 NSAA Men's Golfer of the Year, and BU's Rob Brown was voted NSAA Men's Coach of the Year.

All five Bruin golfers were recognized as first-team all-conference selections, along with both Houdayer and Myran.

Next up for the Bruins is the 2023 NAIA National Championship, held from Tuesday, May 16 through Friday, May 19, in Mesa, Ariz., at the Las Sendas Golf Club.

BU captures fourth-straight NSAA Women's Golf Championship

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- The Bellevue University women's golf team occupied five of the top eight spots on the individual leaderboard as the Bruins ran away with the team title at the 2023 North Star Athletic Association Championships Tuesday afternoon at the 5,783-yard, par-72 Platteview Golf Club. It marked the fourth-straight NSAA Women's Golf title for the Bruins.

Maria Pinedo was the individual medalist. Four BU golfers earned first-team all-NSAA honors as BU improved on its first-round team total by three strokes, outdistancing second-place Viterbo University by 71 strokes.

The title marked the tenth conference championship for the Bruins in school history and qualified Bellevue for the NAIA National Championship on May 23-26 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

The Bruins completed the tournament at 97-over with a 36-hole total of 673 (338-335). Viterbo finished with a 744 (380-364) two-round total. Waldorf placed third at 751 (373-378).

Pinedo cruised to the individual title with a 36-hole total of 11-over par after posting a 5-over 77 on Tuesday to go with Monday's 6-over 78. She had one birdie and eight pars in the second round.

Tylah Saifoloi finished in second place with identical rounds of 10-over 82, finishing the tournament at 20-over par. Saifoloi posted a team-high two birdies on the day.

Waldorf's Amanda Karvala placed third at 25-over with rounds of 83 and 86.

Caylee Beyer of Viterbo shot a 13-over 85 to finish the tournament at 29-over, good for fourth place.

Ilysia Ibnu finished in fifth place after matching her opening round of 87.

Dickinson State's Elly LeBlanc carded a 16-over 88, finishing the tournament at 31-over and in sixth place.

Aaricia Noel-Traissac improved on her opening round by two strokes to place seventh with a 180 (91-89) total.

Megan Harty registered a second-round total of 89 to finish at 38-over and in eighth place in the 30-player field.

The Bruins advanced to the NAIA National Championship for the ninth time in school history. The 2023 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship will be held on May 23-26 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Bruins stay alive at NSAA Tournament, advance to championship game(s) on Monday

DICKINSON, N.D. -- After being sent to the loser's bracket following a 9-1 loss to the No. 2 seed Valley City State University, the top-seeded Bellevue University softball squad stayed alive by rebounding with a 6-1 victory over No. 3 Dickinson State University in BU's second contest of the day.

Bellevue (41-11) will now play VCSU for the NSAA Tournament title on Monday. The Bruins will need to defeat the Vikings twice to win the championship.

The first championship game is set for Monday at 1 p.m. (central time). If a second game is necessary, it will be played at 3 p.m.

VCSU 9, Bellevue 1

VCSU used an eight-run fourth inning to earn a 9-1 run-rule victory in five innings, sending the Bruins to the loser's bracket.

The Vikings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice fly to left field by Riley Perryman, scoring Andrea Rodriguez from third.

The Bruins responded in the bottom of the third, tying the game at 1-1 on a bases-loaded walk to Katie Cunningham.

VCSU exploded for eight runs on six hits in the top of the fourth to regain the lead at 9-1. The Vikings used four-straight two-out RBI singles by Ashlynne Copinga, Ashlyn Diemert, Marissa Hawkins, and Perryman and a three-run double by Maddy Zander to build the eight-run advantage.

Zander (12-7) earned the win, allowing just four hits with seven walks and two strikeouts in five innings of work.

Cunningham (13-6) was tagged with the loss, giving up nine runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3.2 innings in the circle.

Bellevue 6 Dickinson State 1

The BlueHawks grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI double to right field by Hailey Enriquez.

The Bruins used a pair of two-run singles by Ashley Young and Liana McMurtry to spark a five-run third inning as BU took a 5-1 lead heading into the fourth.

Reese Floro's RBI single to left field gave the Bruins a 6-1 margin in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Dickinson State put a handful of runners on base in the final innings, but the Blue Hawks could not push across any more runs.

Lauren Jurek (14-2) pitched four scoreless innings in relief for the Bruins as she picked up the win. Jurek allowed just two hits, walked two, and struck out three. Savannah Gunn started for the Bruins and went three innings, giving up three hits and a run. She walked two and struck out one.

Alexa Kappel started in the circle for DSU and suffered the loss, giving up two runs over 2 1/3 innings. Ari Martinez and Dallis Mitchell both pitched in relief.

Bellevue scored its six runs on seven hits. Young was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, while Floro went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. McMurty had a hit and drove in two runs, and both Mya Montero and Sami Reding registered a hit in the victory.

The Blue Hawks managed five hits in the loss, including two by Rhea Paiva.

Dickinson State ends its season with a 25-25 overall record.

BU Baseball advances to fifth-straight NSAA Title Game

The top-seeded Bellevue University baseball team cruised through their first three games at the North Star Athletic Association Tournament over the weekend to reach the program’s fifth-straight NSAA Championship Game.

Bellevue took down Presentation 18-7 in Friday’s opener before dispatching Dickinson State 7-3 on Saturday and pulling away from Dakota State late for a 7-1 win on Sunday evening.

Alexandro Celiceo needed just 49 pitches to get through four effective innings en route to his ninth win of the season over Presentation and the Bruin bats more than held up their end, scoring 18 times on 16 hits. Nick Grade, Anthony Lind (Omaha Central HS), and Jake Lacey all recorded three-hit games. Grade went deep twice, including a grand slam, to increase his team-leading home run total to 15 on the year. NSAA Player of the Year Kanta Kobayashi also homered in the win.

Dustin Schorie worked seven quality innings, striking out eight as Bellevue grinded out a 7-3 win over Dickinson State on Saturday evening. Logan Grant and Jake Lacey each took DSU starter Brannan Hogan deep for the Bruins. Lacey ripped a two-run shot in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and Grant added a two-run shot an inning later after the Blue Hawks halved the BU lead.

Blake Crippen fired a complete game six-hitter against Dakota State to become the seventh 20-game winner in BU history. The Bruins, who led 2-1 for most of the game, scored twice on Anthony Lind’s two-run single with two outs to get some separation in the eighth. RBI-doubles by Logan Grant and Nick Grade in the ninth padded the BU lead as the Bruins dropped the Trojans into the loser’s bracket. JD Kirchner took the loss for DSU after having held BU scoreless in his last 16 innings pitched against BU.