OMAHA -- After a heart-breaking 15-inning loss to Dakota State University to open the final regular-season NSAA series, the No. 5 Bellevue University baseball team rattled off three-straight victories to finish a game ahead of the Trojans for their fourth-straight league title.

DSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead through three and a half innings before Bellevue teed off for four home runs to tie the game. Logan Grant got the Bruins on the board with a two-run shot in the fourth. Conner Barnett (Papillion-La Vista HS) and Jake Lacey went back-to-back in the sixth with solo shots and Mathieu Sirois delivered a two-run bomb in the seventh.

Neither team scored again until the 15th and Dakota State was held hitless for seven and two-thirds during that span, before an 11th inning single. A flare single opened the 15th before Ryan McDaniel gave DSU a 7-6 lead with a double and Walker Hultgren singled home a pair of insurance runs. Bellevue brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the inning but were unable to mount a rally.

Bellevue bounced back in game two on Friday. After DSU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third, Jake Lacey brought home Kanta Kobayashi with a ground ball. A four-run fourth – on just two hits – saw Bellevue grab a 5-1 in support of Dustin Schorie who cruised until a two-run home run in the seventh made it a 6-4 game but Schorie hung tough and worked around a two-out single for the win.

In Saturday’s first game, Logan Grant and Anthony Lind (Omaha Central HS) delivered perfectly executed squeeze plays in the first and fifth to stake BU to a 2-0 lead. A three-run sixth provided some cushion for starter Alexandro Celiceo before Dakota State scored a pair of runs in the seventh following a pitching change. Kenji Miller retired the final eight batters he faced to secure a 5-2 victory.

With both teams sitting at 24-3 in league play, the regular-season title and No. 1 seed for the NSAA Tournament came down to the series (and season) finale. Logan Grant doubled home Kanta Kobayashi to open the scoring in the bottom of the first. BU pushed the lead to 3-0 on a squeeze play and a wild pitch in the third before Anthony Lind blasted a two-run home run the other way to garner a roar from the Bruin supporters while simultaneously silencing the DSU contingent in the crowd.

Chase Wenninger homered in the fifth for Dakota State’s lone run of the game which Bellevue answered in the home half on a fielder’s choice from Grant. Three batters later, Mathieu Sirois hit a laser beam over the center field fence for a three-run bomb. BU added three more in the sixth in support of Easton Brinton who pitched masterfully, logging a complete game four-hitter in the Bruins’ 12-1 win to secure the league title.

Bellevue, the No. 1-seed in next week’s NSAA Tournament, opens post-season play on Friday, May 5 against eighth-seeded Presentation College in Dickinson, N.D.

Pitchers shine as BU completes series sweep over Comets

OMAHA, Neb. -- Bellevue University pitchers Savannah Gunn and Katie Cunningham allowed just four hits on the day as the Bruins completed the four-game series sweep with a pair of shutouts over visiting Mayville State University Sunday afternoon in NSAA action at Roy Smith Field. BU won by scores of 8-0 in six innings and 6-0.

The Bruins, who did not allow a run in the series, improved to 39-10 on the year and 26-2 in the NSAA. MSU dropped to 6-26 overall and 5-19 in league play.

The Bruins will be the No. 1 seed in next week's NSAA Tournament on May 4-7 in Dickinson, N.D. Times and pairings will be announced on Monday morning.

Game 1: Bellevue 8, Mayville State 0 (6 innings)

Gunn tossed a one-hit shutout, and BU took advantage of three Comet errors to cruise to the 8-0 win in six innings in the opener.

A three-run double to center field by Floro and an RBI infield single by Mya Montero gave the Bruins a 4-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning.

The Bruins added two runs in the bottom of the fifth, sparked by Gunn's sacrifice fly to left field. BU also scored following a pair of Comet fielding errors to increase the BU lead to 6-0.

An MSU fielding error allowed a run to score, and an RBI double to right field by Liana McMurtry ended the contest in the bottom of the sixth at 8-0.

Gunn improved to 10-2 on the season, allowing one hit with one walk and five strikeouts in six innings of work.

Sidney Fairbanks (3-12) was credited with the loss, scattering nine hits with five walks and two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Floro led the BU offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Game 2: Bellevue 6, Mayville State 0

Cunningham (13-5) allowed just three hits while striking out six to earn her team-leading 13th win of the season with the 6-0 complete-game shutout in the nightcap.

BU took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI double to right field by Ashley Young and a run-scoring single to left field by McMurtry.

An RBI infield single by Lauren Jurek extended the Bruin advantage to 3-0 in the bottom of the third frame.

A pair of RBI singles to center field by Floro and Jurek increased the margin to 5-0 margin in the bottom of the fifth.

A fielding error by pitcher Courtney Boll allowed Montero to score from third, extending the BU lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Jurek led BU offensively in the win, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Floro also had two hits in the contest.

Boll (3-6) suffered the loss, scattering nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings of work.

Kotz takes steeplechase title at Prairie Wolf Invite

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Bellevue University distance track squads, preparing for the upcoming North Star Athletic Association Championships, competed in one final tune-up meet at Saturday's Prairie Wolf Invitational hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan University. High winds that exceeded 30 mph at times slowed times but the Bruins turned in many competitive finishes.

Highlighting the day was Collin Kotz's victory in the day's opening event, the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase. Kotz was the early leader and led throughout the race, followed closely by a Nebraska Wesleyan athlete. With 100 meters to go, Kotz had to hold off his challenger and did so for a narrow 0.12-second win. Kotz's time was 9:50.07, just off his season best of 9:47.

The day's highest finish for the women came from Hannah Perkins who posted a runner-up finish in the women's 5,000 meters, running 20:45.60. Two Bruin men also fought the wind for the 12-1/2 lap 5,000-meter race and ran outstanding races for the conditions with Collin Kotz crossing the line in 17:05.85 followed by Kaleb Wooten running 17:24.37.

In the women's 1500-meter run, Alicia Rivera Camargo placed tenth in the field of 36 competitors running 5:18.20.

Rivera Camargo came back later in the day to challenge the wind and the competition in the 800-meter run and she recorded a 2:33.24 clocking. Caroline Feig joined her in the 800 and crossed in 2:47.18, an excellent result just one second from her season best in the difficult conditions. On the men's side in the 800, Aaron Newton finished strong to pass several competitors down the homestretch and recorded a time of 2:06.19.

Head Coach Craig Christians: "It's frustrating for the athletes to try and compete in a hurricane but my hat is off to everyone on our team for rising above the conditions and competing hard. Everyone dug deep for the finish of their races today and we can't ask for more than that. They've got some time goals and now we'll have to wait for conference and see if we can get some good weather there. I think that we're going to be competitive in a number of races there and challenge for some all-conference (top three) finishes."

Saturday's meet concluded the invitational portion of the meet schedule and all that remains is the NSAA Championships in Dickinson, N.D. on May 11-12.

NSAA names Saifoloi Golfer of the Week

BISMARCK, N.D. -- For the fourth time this season and the sixth time in her BU career, senior Tylah Saifoloi has been named the North Star Athletic Association Women's Golfer of the Week for her performance at last week's Bent Tree Intercollegiate Classic.

Saifoloi captured the Bent Tree Intercollegiate title after winning a scorecard playoff with Iowa Western's Baylie Pike. She finished the 40-player tournament with a 10-over par total of 154 after shooting identical rounds of 77.

She led the Bruins to a second-place finish in the six-team meet behind host Iowa Western.

Saifoloi has now placed in the top-5 in five tournaments this season and leads the Bruins with a 78.1 strokes-per-round scoring average.

The Bruins will host the NSAA Championships on May 1-2 at Platteview Country Club in Bellevue.