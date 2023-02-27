Four Bellevue University women's basketball student-athletes were honor Friday evening at the North Star Athletic Association postseason awards ceremony held at the Goss Opera House.

Asha Scott was one of five players selected to the all-NSAA first team after being named Newcomer of the Year and earning an honorable mention nod last season. She ranks in the top 10 in the conference in scoring (6th) at 12.0 points per game, field goal percentage (7th) at 44.4%, and rebounding (7th) at 5.7 per game. She played her best down the stretch for the Bruins, averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, all well above her season averages. She has also posted a 1.64 assist to turnover ratio and shot 82% from the free throw line during the month.

Faith Ross collected recognition for the fifth-straight season, earning second team honors for the fourth time in her career. The 12th-leading scorer in the conference at 11.1 points per game, Ross has done so with a more inside-the-arc focus this season. Her 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game are also career-highs for Bellevue's second all-time leading scorer. Her season-high five three-pointers delivered Bellevue a comfortable 73-50 win over Viterbo earlier this week in the NSAA Quarterfinals.

Laura Jurek took home honorable mention accolades to bookend her Bruin career which saw her named NSAA Tournament Final 4 Most Valuable Player as a freshman in 2019. Jurek is averaging career-highs with 6.5 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 3.3 assists per game along with shooting a career-best 74.5% from the free throw line. Her 92 assists are the second-highest single-season total in program history and she became just the second player in program history to record a 10-assist game in the NSAA Tournament Quarterfinal win over Viterbo.

Taylor Dement, in her debut season with BU, was selected to the inaugural NSAA All-Defensive Team. After missing the first nine game of the season, Dement served as a spark for Bellevue's surge over the past 15 games in which the Bruins have posted an 11-4 record. For the season, she is averaging 8.3 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Her 40 steals rank ninth in the conference and fifth on a per-game basis.

Bruins fall to Comets in NSAA semifinals

NSAA Player of the Year Jordan Zrust scored 24 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to lead Mayville State University to a 76-59 victory over the Bellevue University women's basketball team in the NSAA Semifinals at the Watertown Civic Arena.

Mayville improves to 22-5 and will face top-seeded Dakota State University tomorrow at 1 p.m. with the winner securing the North Star's lone automatic bid to the 2023 NAIA National Tournament.

Bellevue falls to 17-12 with the loss. With one of the top non-conference schedules in the country and a signature win over Dakota State, the Bruins leave their fate in the selection committee's hands. BU will learn whether they have done enough to warrant an at-large bid when the 64-team National Tournament field is revealed at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 2.

After trading the first two baskets of the game, Mayville State ran off a 9-2 run to take an early 11-4 lead on a three-pointer from Zrust. A pair of free throws from Mackenzie Hughes stretched the lead to 10 points with a pair of free throws at the 4:52 mark. Taylor Dement capped a 10-0 Bruin run as Bellevue battled their way back to tie the game.

MSU opened the second quarter in similar fashion, scoring the first 10 points of the period to take a 32-22 lead before Ashtyn Arnold stopped the bleeding with a jumper. Faith Ross pulled BU within one possession, 38-35, with a bucket at the 1:15 mark but the Comets scored the final four points of the half, all coming via the charity stripe – a recurring theme in this one – to take a 42-35 lead into the locker room.

Mayville State shot 27-of-33 from the free throw line, while Bellevue finished 8-of-14 at the charity stripe.

Both offenses stalled out a little in the third quarter with BU scoring the first four points of the stanza and MSU taking over three and a half minutes to score their first points. Mayville pushed the lead to 11 before taking a 56-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

The early moments of the fourth quarter also saw limited offense as neither team connected on a field goal attempt until Jes Mertens sank a jumper with 5:56 to play that gave the Comets a 59-48 lead.

Laura Jurek hit BU's first field goal of the fourth quarter with 3:31 to play to make it a 63-51 game. Bellevue never again got the deficit to single digits, ultimately falling 76-59.

Asha Scott finished with 15 points and four boards to lead Bellevue while Ashtyn Arnold added 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds, matching Jurek for the team-high in boards.

Zrust led all scorers with 24 points to go along with a game-high 17 boards. She was joined in double figures by Mackenzie Hughes with 18 and Erin Walcker with 14, respectively.

Araujo highlights BU’s selections on all-NSAA squads

WATERTOWN, S.D. -- Senior Paulo Araujo (Santa Ana, Calif.) highlighted the Bruins' selections on the all-North Star Athletic Association basketball squads announced today in conjunction with the NSAA Men's Basketball Tournament being played this weekend at the Watertown Civic Arena.

Araujo was named to the all-NSAA first team after earning second-team honors in 2021-22. In addition, senior Justin Motley (Cleveland, Ohio) earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second-straight season. He was also an all-NSAA honorable mention selection and a member of the NSAA All-Defense Team.

Senior Martis Johnson was also honored as Bellevue's Champion of Character representative.

Araujo led the Bruins and was third in the NSAA in scoring at 15.0 points per game. He led the conference in made 3-pointers with 69. Araujo scored a career-high 37 points in BU's 84-72 win over Valley City State on Jan. 7. He recorded double-figure points in 24 contests, including eight games with 20-or-more points.

Araujo finished his Bruin career with 987 career points and 148 3-pointers, which ranks ninth in school history.

Motley led the NSAA with 49 blocked shots on the season while ranking second with 7.0 rebounds per contest. He averaged 8.7 points per game.

Motley finished his BU career with 163 blocked shots, which ranks second in school history.

Bellevue finished the season with a 15-14 overall record and a fifth-place showing in the NSAA regular season with a 7-7 mark.

No. 5 Bruin Baseball sweeps Briar Cliff in first home series

The fifth-ranked Bellevue University baseball team recorded a three-game sweep of Briar Cliff University over the weekend to improve to 7-2 on the year. The Bruins began the weekend with a double-header sweep on Saturday by scores of 9-3 and 7-6 (in 8 innings) and wrapped up the series by taking Sunday’s matinee by a count of 4-3.

Jared Eifler came on in relief to record the win in the middle game and picked up the save in the series finale. Blake Crippen and Alexandro Celiceo picked up the bookend victories, respectively.

Jake Lacey (6-12, 3 RBI), Kanta Kobayashi (5-10, 2 SB, 6 runs scored), and Brendan Luther (5-12, HR, 2 RBI, 5 runs scored) highlighted the offensive performance for the weekend. Conner Barnett (Papillion-La Vista HS) finished 3-for-8 with a run scored, an RBI, and drew a walk in his first action of the season.

Crippen delivered a quality start in the opener scattering a pair of runs on seven hits in six strong innings. He struck out five and yielded a single walk. The Bruins scored three in the opening frame and owned a 6-0 lead through four. After Briar Cliff cut the deficit to 6-2, Alec Ackerman gave the Bruins some breathing room with a three-run blast.

Briar Cliff struck first in game two with a pair of runs in the top of the third. BU answered with a four-run home half and led 6-2 after Mathieu Sirois blasted a two-run shot in the fifth. However, an untimely error led to a pair of Charger runs in the sixth and BCU tied things up with two more in the seventh. Eifler stifled Briar Cliff in the top of the eighth before Kobayashi got things going in the home half with a one-out single. With two on and two out, Lacey lined an opposite field single to chase in Kobayashi with the game-winning run.

Alexandro Celiceo picked up his third win of the season and 17th of his Bruin career to vault into ninth on BU’s all-time wins list. He allowed three runs on seven hits across 7.2 innings while punching out seven and issuing just one free pass. BU scored two in the first before adding single runs in each the second and third innings. A three-run home run from Quentin Evers brought Briar Cliff within a run but Bruin pitching scattered five hits and a walk without allowing a run the rest of the way.

Bellevue kicks off their spring break trip to Florida on Saturday, Mar. 4 with the first of three games against #8 St. Thomas University. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. central time. Game’s two of the series will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 5 with the series finale slated for 8 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 6, respectively.

Bruins drop pair at Dordt Indoor Classic

The Bellevue University softball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday at the Dodt Indoor Classic, falling 4-0 in the opener to Morningside University while dropping the finale to host Dordt University, 5-1, in the nightcap.

With the two losses, the Bruins fell to 4-3 on the season.

Bellevue will return to action when it travels to Clermont, Fla., on Mar 5-10, where the Bruins will compete in THE Spring Games.

Morningside 4, Bellevue 0

Morningside scored two runs in both the first and sixth innings, and Grace Buffington tossed a four-hit shutout as the Mustangs took the opener 4-0

A two-run double by Morgan Dixon down the left-field line gave the Mustangs an early 2-0 advantage in the top of the first inning.

MU increased the margin to 4-0 in the top of the sixth frame on a two-run double to right field by Kennedee Jones.

Katie Cunningham (2-1) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts in seven innings in the circle. Cunningham gave up five doubles in the loss.

Buffington improved to 4-1 on the season, scattering four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Dordt 5, Bellevue 1

The first four Defenders reached base as DU built an early 2-0 lead on an RBI triple to right-center field by Karli Olsen and an RBI single to left-center by Emma Groen, chasing starter Lauren Jurek who was replaced by Cunningham. Dordt added two more runs in the first on a two-run double to right field by Brynn Torrenga, giving the Defenders a 4-0 advantage after one-complete inning of play.

The Bruins scored their first run of the day on a solo homer to center field by Myla Beckstrom in the top of the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Defenders responded in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI triple to right field by Ella Koster, moving the margin back to four runs at 5-1.

Jurek (1-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on three hits in the first frame. Cunningham recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings of relief action.

Hailey Wilken earned the complete-game victory, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in seven innings.