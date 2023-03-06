The Bellevue University men's distance track team wrapped up its 2023 indoor track campaign at the NAIA Indoor National Championships held on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. on Friday, March 3.

This was the first time in program history that the Bruins were represented at the indoor national meet.

Saba Khvichava and Richard Marcoux both competed in today's mile run semi-final but were unable to advance to the final. Marcoux recorded a time of 4:23.57, good for 17th place, while Khvichava finished in 4:33.78 and 20th place.

"Saba and Richard are truly trailblazers for our program," commented head coach Craig Christians. "This is just the third season for us to run indoors, and to have two guys at the national meet is incredible. I think they have opened the door and shown that this is possible for us. I think they gained some valuable experience from racing here today and hopefully can return again next winter for another shot."

The Bruins re-wrote their indoor all-time lists this winter and set new school records in the 800 meters, mile, 3000 meters, and 4 x 800-meter relay.

After a very short break, the Bruins turn their attention to the outdoor season and will open on March 25 at Wayne State.

"We carry a lot of momentum from indoors, and I can't wait to see what we can do once we get outside," said Christians. "I love the attitude I saw this winter, and I think the outdoor season can be a replay of what we just experienced."

St. Thomas clinches series win with 7-2 triumph over BU

Kevin Moreno's fifth-inning grand slam propelled No. 8-ranked St. Thomas University to a 7-2 victory over the No. 5-ranked Bellevue University baseball team in the middle game of a three-game series on Sunday evening.

With the win, St. Thomas secures the series victory and improves to 10-7 overall, while Bellevue sees their record slide to 7-4 on the season.

Moreno broke open a 1-0 game with a two-out grand slam in the home half of the fifth to give STU a 5-0 lead.

Easton Brinton got the start for Bellevue, and Richard Sanchez toed the mound for the Bobcats, but neither factored into the decision. In the bottom of the third, the game underwent a weather delay, with both teams changing pitchers when play resumed.

Rey Hernandez put St. Thomas on the board first with a sac fly in the bottom of the fourth to plate Kendry Noriega who had drawn a walk to open the inning.

Arturo Ormaza (1-1) earned the win for St. Thomas. He went 2.2 innings after the delay, allowing a pair of runs while striking out six. The STU pitching staff combined to strike out 15 Bruin hitters on the evening.

Tradd Richardson's infield single was BU's lone hit until Drew Staley led off the sixth with a base knock to right. The Bruins scratched across a pair of runs later in the frame when Logan Grant delivered a two-run single to center, making it 5-2. That prompted a pitching change for St. Thomas that promptly saw Jake Lacey and Grant execute a double steal to put runners on second and third with two out, but Danny Iglesias escaped damage with a punch out.

St. Thomas tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on a sac fly from Omar Baldo, and an RBI single off the bat of Joey Thompson.

Mathieu Sirois' seventh-inning single accounted for the fourth and final hit for BU.

Nathan Sprenger (0-1), making his first appearance on the hill, took the loss for the Bruins.

Bellevue looks to avoid the sweep tomorrow as the Bruins and Bobcats wrap up their three-game set with an 8 a.m. first pitch.

Bruins open Florida trip with 3-1 loss to Northwestern Ohio

The Bellevue University softball team surrendered three runs in the third inning as the University of Northwestern Ohio held on for a 3-1 victory in BU's first contest at THE Spring Games on Sunday at Hancock Field.

The loss evened the Bruins' record to 4-4 on the season. The Racers improved to 5-5 overall.

An infield RBI single by Sami Reding scored Alyssa Morbach from third, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

The Racers responded in the bottom of the third inning, scoring on a sacrifice fly to left field by Anna Ankney and on a bases-loaded wild pitch and a fielding error to grab a 3-1 advantage.

After Emma Crisman fouled out to the catcher to start the fourth inning, UNOH starter Carlie Hanes gave up three-straight walks to load the bases. Hanes got out of the jam as Madison Machacek grounded into a double play to keep the score at 3-1.

The Bruins threatened in the top of the seventh with runners on first and second and one out, but once again, Hanes got out of the jam by inducing a double play on a line out to Ashley Young to end the contest.

Katie Cunningham suffered the loss, falling to 2-2 on the season after giving up three runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts in three innings in the circle. Cory Carrillo came on in relief, allowing just two hits with no walks and five K's in the final three innings.

Hanes improved to 4-1 on the season, scattering two hits with five walks and six strikeouts in seven complete innings of work.

The Bruins return to action in THE Spring Games on Monday (Mar. 6) as they battle Carlow University at 8 a.m. (CT) and Calumet College of St. Joseph at 10:30 a.m.