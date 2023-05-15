KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the third-straight season and fifth time overall, the Bellevue University baseball team will host an NAIA National Tournament Opening Round Bracket.

The NAIA announced the entire field of qualifiers for this year's National Championship on Thursday afternoon. The 46-team field is set to compete in 10 four- or five-team Opening Round sites around the country from May 15-18. The 10 Opening Round winners will advance to Lewiston, Idaho for the 65th Avista-NAIA World Series to once again be played at Harris Field on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

Joining the Bruins in the Bellevue bracket are, in seeded order, Doane University, Oklahoma City University, and Grand View University.

All games from the Opening Round Bellevue Bracket will stream free of charge via the Bellevue Bruins YouTube Channel and live stats will be available on both Presto and Stat Broadcast.

This year, the Bruins earned the No. 1 seed in the Bellevue Bracket, which will be played at Don Roddy Field. Bellevue won the NSAA Regular-Season and Tournament titles and enter the Opening Round with a 45-8 overall record after posting a 25-3 mark in NSAA play and sweeping their way through the conference tournament. In the Final NAIA Coaches' Poll, released on Wednesday, BU secured the No. 5 ranking.

Doane, like Bellevue, won dual championships, claiming both the Great Plains Athletic Conference Regular-Season and Tournament titles. The Tigers, ranked No. 14 in the final NAIA Coaches' Poll, enter the Opening Round at 42-10 overall and went 23-5 in GPAC play before taking home the tournament crown with a 1-0 nail-biter over Concordia.

Oklahoma City, winners of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament, stand at 30-19 overall and posted a 16-8 mark in SAC play. The Stars are receiving votes in the final Coaches' Poll. They won 15 of their final 18 games including taking two of three from Science & Arts in late-April and sweeping their way to the SAC Tournament, culminating with a 13-3 win over Science & Arts in the championship.

Grand View qualified by winning the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Championship. The Vikings are unranked in the final NAIA Coaches' Poll enter the Opening Round and own a 34-11 overall mark. They posted an 18-10 record in Heart play and swept their way through the conference tournament, including an 11-5 win over 2022 Avista World Series participant MidAmerica Nazarene in the title game.

Bellevue is making its 13th appearance in the Opening Round, having won titles in 2016 (Grand Rapids Bracket), 2019 (Shreveport Bracket), and 2022 (Bellevue Bracket). They are 25-20 all-time in the Opening Round and sport a 10-7 record when hosting (8-5 at Roddy Field).

A different team has won each of the previous four Opening Rounds hosted by Bellevue: Tabor (2015), Science & Arts (2017), Concordia (2021), and Bellevue (2022).

The Bruins are making their 25th National Tournament Appearance and pursuing their 16th appearance in the Avista NAIA World Series. Last season, Bellevue defeated Concordia 5-2 in the "In Necessary" Championship Game to advance to Lewiston.

NAIA National Championship Opening Round

Bellevue Bracket • Don Roddy Field

Monday, May 15:

Game 1: #2 Doane vs. #3 Oklahoma City, 2 p.m.

Game 2: #1 Bellevue vs. #4 Grand View, 5:30 p.m. (after The Times' print deadline)

Tuesday, May 16 (after The Times' print deadline):

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, noon

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17:

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, noon

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18:

Game 7: Same teams as Game 6, noon (If Necessary)

Softball ends season with 7-3 loss in NSAA Championship game

DICKINSON, N.D. -- Valley City State University scored in each of the first four innings, including a three-run second as the Vikings earned their second-straight North Star Athletic Association Softball Tournament championship with a 7-3 victory over Bellevue University Monday afternoon at Bravero Field.

The Bruins ended the 2023 season with a 41-12 overall record. BU won its second-straight NSAA regular-season crown, finishing with a 26-2 league mark.

VCSU earned the league's automatic berth into the NAIA National Tournament.

The NAIA National Championship Opening Round will be played on May 15-17 with the winners of the 10 opening round sites advancing to the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Ga. on May 25-31.

After Sami Reding opened the game with a walk, she stole both second and third before being driven home by a sacrifice fly to right field by Ashley Young, giving the Bruins an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Vikings responded in the bottom of the first on a two-run double to right field by Sierra Crocker, giving VCSU a 2-1 advantage. BU starter Lauren Jurek, got out of a bases-loaded jam in the inning, striking out Makenzee Stone to end the threat.

VCSU used a three-run homer by Riley Perryman to make it 5-1 in the bottom of the second frame.

An RBI single to center field by Reese Floro sliced the Viking lead to 5-2 in the top of the third.

The Vikings increased the margin to 6-2 in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly to right field by Andrea Rodriguez, scoring Alyssa DePoorter from third.

Perryman drove in her fourth run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI double to left field, extending the Viking advantage to 7-2.

After Joelle Lamontagne struck out the first two Bruins in the top of the seventh, BU strung together three-straight hits including an RBI double to center field by Reding to move the Bruins to within four runs at 7-3. Lamontagne induced a flyout to end the contest, giving the Vikings the NSAA Tournament title.

Perryman led the Vikings at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs.

Reding finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace the BU offense.

Jurek (14-3) suffered the loss, scattering four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings of work. She did not give up an earned run in the loss.

Lamontagne (12-8) earned the complete-game victory, giving up three runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts in seven innings.