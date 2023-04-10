BISMARCK, N.D. -- For the second-consecutive week, senior Tylah Saifoloi has been named the North Star Athletic Association Women's Golfer of the Week for her performance at the William Woods Spring Invite last week. It marked the fourth time in her BU career that Saifoloi has earned the weekly honor.

Saifoloi guided the Bruins to a second-place finish in the 14-team William Woods Spring Invitational played at the 5,851-yard, par-72 Tanglewood Golf Course.

The Bruins finished with a two-round team total of 645 (321-324), 13 shots back from team champion Mount Mercy University who finished at 32-over par (310-322 -- 632).

Saifoloi finished second in the 82-player field at 9-over par (79-74). She was just one stroke back from individual medalist Mia Tovkach of Baker University, who finished at 8-over par with identical rounds of 4-over par 76.

The Bruins will return to action next Monday-Tuesday, April 10-11, when they travel to Oklahoma City, Okla., to compete in the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic at the Lincoln Park Golf Club.

BU Baseball wins four of five on the week

Bellevue climbed to No. 5 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll that was released Wednesday while winning four of five games on the week.

The week kicked off with the Bruins playing their first road game since returning from their Florida trip and downing York College 7-3. Five pitchers combined to strike out 11 while Kanta Kobayashi and Anthony Lind (Omaha Central HS) each went deep. Logan Grant finished the day 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Friday saw the Bruins split an NSAA double-header with Waldorf, winning the opener 3-2 before suffering their first conference setback in game two, losing 5-4. Mathieu Sirois delivered a mammoth blast on the second pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth to back 8.1 great innings from starter Alexandro Celiceo.

BU struck first in the nightcap, taking a 2-0 lead before a four-run fifth by the Warriors. Back-to-back home runs in the sixth from Lind and Nick Grade tied the game up but in the eighth Waldorf’s Atticus Smith singled home the go-ahead run for the Warriors.

The Bruins bounced back on Saturday, sweeping a double-header to secure the series victory. Five players went yard as BU pounded out 18 hits in a 20-4 victory.

Bellevue wrapped up the weekend series with a 6-0 victory in Saturday’s finale. Unable to break through against Waldorf starter Zach Meyer, the Bruins ran his pitch count high enough to face relief pitching in the sixth where they exploded for six runs highlighted by Grade’s three-run double. Dustin Schorie struck out 10 in a three-hit shutout to earn the victory.

Bellevue travels to Fremont, Neb. on Monday, Apr. 10 for a 5 p.m. non-conference tilt with Midland University (after The Times' print deadline) before returning home to host Presentation College in a four-game set this weekend.

Walk-off by Beckstrom sparks BU’s sweep over Blue Hawks

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Bellevue University softball team used a walk-off homer by Myla Beckstrom to win the opener, 3-2, before shutting out Dickinson State University, 5-0, in the nightcap to sweep the Blue Hawks Saturday afternoon in North Star Athletic Association action at Roy Smith Field.

The two wins helped the Bruins complete the four-game series sweep over DSU as BU improved to 21-9 overall and 10-2 in the NSAA. The Blue Hawks fell to 9-21 overall and 4-7 in league play.

The Bruins will host Dakota State University on Wednesday, Apr. 12, in a 2 p.m. NSAA doubleheader at Roy Smith Field.

Game 1: Bellevue 3, Dickinson State 2

The Bruins used a walk-off solo home run by Beckstrom with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the 3-2 win in the opener.

BU overcame a 2-0 deficit after an RBI double to left field by Hailey Enriquez in the top of the first and a solo home run to center by Ari Martinez in the third frame.

Bellevue battled back in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at 2-2 on an RBI single to center field by Liana McMurtry and a run-scoring single to left by Ashley Young.

After Dallis Mitchell retired the first two Bruins in the bottom of the seventh, Beckstrom launched her team-leading sixth home run of the season to give BU the 3-2 victory.

Lauren Jurek (5-2) earned the win after not allowing a hit in the final 3.2 innings of the contest. She replaced starter Katie Cunningham in the top of the fourth inning, striking out four Blue Hawks.

Mitchell (2-8) suffered the loss, scattering seven hits with two walks and one strikeout in 6.2 innings of work.

Game 2: Bellevue 5, Dickinson State 0

Savannah Gunn tossed a three-hit complete-game shutout to earn her fifth win of the season in the nightcap.

Bellevue used an RBI single to center by Beckstrom and an RBI triple to left by Madison Machacek to take a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning.

An RBI single to center field by Atiana Rodriguez drove in Reese Floro in the bottom of the third, increasing the BU advantage to 3-0.

The Bruins added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth when Young and Mya Montero used RBI singles to increase the BU advantage to 5-0.

Gunn (5-2) retired the side in the top of the seventh to secure her fifth win of the season. She allowed just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in seven complete innings of work.

Navarrete leads BU to fifth-place showing at Roadrunner Classic

ROCKY FACE, Ga. -- Senior Rodrigo Navarrete fired a 2-under par 70 in Tuesday's final round of the Roadrunner Classic to help lead the Bellevue University men's golf team to a fifth-place finish in the 12-team tournament. The 56-hole classic was played at the par-72, 7,035-yard The Farm Golf Club. All 12 teams in the tournament are ranked in the top 20 in the latest NAIA National Poll.

The Bruins shot a team score of 11-over par 299 to finish the tournament at 39-over par (303-301-299 -- 903). No. 1-ranked Keiser University took home the team title with a three-round total of 11-over par (296-294-285 -- 881). Coastal Georgia finished six strokes behind at 17-over par.

Navarrete finished the tournament at 3-over par and in a tie for sixth place in the 66-player field. He started his day by registering birdies on four of the first eight holes, finishing with six birdies on the day.

Senior Alex Zillig carded a 2-over 74 and finished at 7-over par for the tournament and in a tie for 10th place. His round was sparked by a pair of birdies and 12 pars.

Floris-Jan Oosterhof registered a four-over 76 to finish with a three-round total of 232 (16-over par), putting him in a tie for 37th place. His round was highlighted with three birdies.

Hugo Ronnberg shot a 7-over 79 and was 13-over par for the tournament. He finished in a tie for 29th place. He had one birdie and nine pars on the day.

Baptiste Bonnet recorded an 11-over par 83 and finished the classic in a tie for 59th place (83-77-83).

Competing as an individual, Totte Uhlan was 3-over par on the day. He finished in a tie for 20th place at 11-over par with rounds of 77, 75, and 75. His consistent round produced 14 pars and one birdie.

Keiser's Jakob Stavang Stubhaug won the individual title, finishing at 5-under par. He was the only player to finish the tournament under par.

The Bruins will be idle until the North Star Athletic Association Championships on May 1-2. The tournament will be hosted by Bellevue University at the Platteview Country Club.

Three school records highlight day at USD Early Bird

The Bruin distance track squad traveled to Vermillion, South Dakota, for Friday's Early Bird Invite hosted by the University of South Dakota. A large field comprised of teams from all NCAA levels, the NAIA and NJCAA were greeted by pleasant conditions of sunny skies, temperatures in the low 60's, and a breeze out of the south. Highlights for the Bruins included three school-record-breaking performances.

The record-breaking began when Alicia Rivera Camargo took four seconds from the existing record in the women's 800-meter run. Her 2:31.06 was a five second improvement from her season best and placed her 30th in a large field of 51 competitors. Also running for the Bruins were Hannah Perkins who established a lifetime best in 2:29.13, Caroline Feig running 2:55.03, and Claire Kimuatai crossing the line in 3:04.16.

Not to be outdone by the women, Richard Marcoux lowered his own school and season-best at 800 meters when he ran 1:56.85. That would turn out to be the highest placing on the day for the Bruin men as he finished in 12th place overall in the field of 72 and third among NAIA athletes. That is also the leading time in the NSAA this Spring. Also representing the Bruins in the 800 was Aaron Newton, who was just off his outdoor personal best in 2:05.29, while Edrei Murillo came home in 2:11.93.

The final Bruin best mark on the day was established by Madison Nelson, who lowered her own 5,000-meter run record from a year ago with an 18:53.01. She was 9th overall in the field of 44 runners and 2nd among NAIA athletes. Her time is also the fastest in the NSAA this season.

In the men's 5K, Kaleb Wooten made a solid debut in the event with a 17:06.92 clocking.

Collin Kotz was the lone steeplechaser for the Bruins and covered the 3,000 meters in 10:40.15.

Finally, to conclude the day's events, Rivera Camargo came back and was oh-so-close to another school record as her 5:12.47 was just 0.27 seconds off the mark. She was joined by Hannah Perkins, running her second personal record of the day in 5:29.03, and Caroline Feig, who concluded a satisfying day of racing with a 5:53.88 effort.

For the men, the top 1500-meter effort was turned in by Richard Marcoux, placing 23rd overall in 4:13.46. Collin Kotz had a strong finish to win his heat in 4:18.40. Aaron Newton ran 4:32.36, and Edrei Murillo crossed in 4:34.27 to conclude racing for the day.

Head Coach Craig Christians: "Today was a very satisfying day. Of course, when we continue to lower school records and run personal bests, that's a testament to the how hard we're training. If we can run like that with tired legs, I'm excited to see what we can do later. We're running with some strong competition, and I love the way every single runner lines up and competes."

The Bruins travel north on I-29 again next Friday and Saturday when they will compete in the Sioux City Relays hosted by Morningside College.