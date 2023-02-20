Saba Khvichava brought home four gold medals from Sunday's NSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships held on the 300-meter oval at South Dakota State University.

For his efforts, Khvichava was awarded the NSAA Indoor Track Athlete-of-the-Meet. He led the Bruins to their best team finish in program history, a fifth-place finish scoring 57 points. (Top eight places score 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1).

Khvichava's day began with the 4 x 800-meter relay, where the Bruins hoped to challenge perennial event champion Dakota State. A strong opening leg by Richard Marcoux gave the Bruins a lead, and that lead increased with a personal best-time carry by Aaron Newton.

Edrei Murillo also dipped under his season best on the third leg, and Khvichava provided a comfortable anchor leg for the victory. Bellevue's time of 8:09.29 was a school record.

The mile was next, with Khvichava and Marcoux coming in as the top seeds. The tactical race created a logjam of runners at the halfway mark before the two Bruins proceeded to break the field apart and finish first and second in 4:30.49 and 4:31.35, respectively.

The Bruins were not done scoring as Collin Kotz charged to a fifth-place finish in 4:37.90. Edrei Murillo and Kaleb Wooten finished in tenth and eleventh, running 4:51.77 and 4:56.13.

The 800-meter run was Khvichava's third trip to the starting line, and again he employed a "sit and kick" strategy, passing a Dakota State runner with 200 meters to go and crossing first in 2:00.58. Aaron Newton came back for his second race of the day to finish in 2:09.23, good for twelfth place.

The 3,000-meter event capped the Bruin events on the day with Khvichava, Kotz, and Marcoux competing. Once again, Khvichava trailed a runner until 200 meters remained and then changed gears opening a large gap at the finish. His finish time was 9:01.25. Kotz added a fourth-place finish in 9:21.78, capping a fine double, while Marcoux's third race of the day resulted in a tenth-place finish in 9:37.31.

The Bruin women had two entrants in the mile run. Hannah Perkins scored the lone point of the day for the women with her eighth-place finish in 6:06.94, and Claire Kimutai was twelfth in 6:58.61.

Head Coach Craig Christians: "We ask a lot of our small band of athletes, and they delivered fantastic results today. Starting off with the relay win was a moment I've been waiting for since we started the program. That was extremely satisfying. We ask the most out of Saba, and his performance was exceptional. We had never had an indoor all-conference award for the men prior to today, and now we have five, three for Khvichava, Marcoux in the mile, and the relay. And then to outscore two full squads and finish fifth was amazing. I couldn't ask for more out of this team."

Aaron Newton was named as the indoor track "Champion of Character" for the Bruins.

While that caps the indoor season for most of the team, Khvichava and Marcoux will return to Brookings on Friday, March 3, for the NAIA Indoor National Championships and compete in the preliminary round of the mile run at 12:20 PM. Should either advance to the final, that race is Saturday, March 4, at 12:35 p.m.

(5) Baseball tops Friends before being swept by (19) USAO

(5) BU 13, Friends 1

Alexandro Celiceo (2-0) three six innings of one-run ball, striking out five and allowing just four hits in a 13-1 win over Friends. He improves to 16-2 in his Bruin career, moving into a tie for 14th on the program’s all-time wins list.

Brendan Luther finished 4-of-5 with a double while Kanta Kobayashi and Jake Lacey each went deep in the victory.

Local products Anthony Lind (Omaha Central) and Eric Anderson (Southeast CC/Bellevue West) each finished 2-for-3. Lind doubled and scored three times while both players drove in a run.

(19) USAO 8, (5) BU 2

(19) USAO 14, (5) BU 2

Bellevue suffered their first defeats of the season in a double-header sweep to #19 Science & Arts.

In the twin-bill, BU was limited to just eight total hits. Tradd Richardson went 2-for-2 with a double and home run in the night cap and Logan Grant finished the day 2-for-4.

Brendan Luther doubled home a run in the opener and Nick Grade hit a two-run home run in game two.

The losses snap BU’s 4-0 start which had matched the 1996 and 2015 teams for the best starts in program history.

Bruins fall at Dakota State to close out regular season

Dakota State University out-scored the Bellevue University men's basketball team 23-11 over the final 8:02 to defeat the Bruins 69-59 in the regular-season finale for both squads on Thursday evening.

With the loss, Bellevue finishes up the regular season with a 15-13 overall record and a 7-7 mark in NSAA play. Dakota State concludes the regular season at 12-16 overall and 6-8 in conference action.

The game marked the final home game in the career of Dakota State coach Gary Garner, who announced his retirement effective at the end of the season.

Dakota State took an early 6-2 lead, but a 6-0 Bruin run was the first of many lead changes.

The Bruins led by as many as seven, 28-21 in the first half, following a basket by Keenami Maggard with 3:07 to go.

DSU closed the half strong, out-scoring BU 6-2 to pull within three as the Bruins took a 30-27 lead into halftime.

Despite shooting 50% in the first half, BU slumped to just 3-of-12 shooting behind the arc compared to 10-of-14 from two-point range. Dakota State saw similar production at 43%, going 11-of-19 inside the three-point line and just 1-of-9 from distance.

Vinny Belcaster led all players with 12 first-half points of 5-of-6 shooting. Taylor Pomeroy and Maggard combined for 13 in the opening half. Ronnie Latting led DSU with six first-half points, and Gavyn Strand tossed in five points.

The Trojans asserted themselves in the opening minutes of the second half, turning a three-point deficit into a 38-33 lead as Deshawn Kelly capped off an 11-3 run to open the period. That was part of a larger 17-5 run that spanned both halves.

With the game going back and forth over the next six minutes, Raydden Grobe put Bellevue ahead 48-46 with a put-back at the offensive end with 9:52 remaining in the game.

Neither team scored for nearly two minutes before DSU used the game-defining 23-11 run to secure a 10-point victory on the Trojans' Senior Night.

Bellevue shot just 5-of-13 from the floor, 1-of-4 from the line, and turned the ball over two times after taking its final lead of the game.

Belcaster finished with 18 to lead the Bruins, while Justin Motley scored 10 and pulled down five boards. Maggard added nine points and eight rebounds.

Latting shared game-high honors with Belcaster, scoring 18 to pace the Trojans. Sam Muller pumped in 14 and Chris Morales chipped in 12 to go along with six assists in joining Latting in double figures.

Bellevue will be the No. 5 seed when the NSAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, Feb. 21. They travel to Valley City, N.D. for a 7 p.m. tip-off against Valley City State University.

DSU wins NSAA regular-season title with 69-51 win over Bruins

After falling behind by 19 points early in the second half, the Bruins battled back to within three points in the fourth before DSU used a 19-2 run to propel Dakota State University to a 69-51 victory over Bellevue University in North Star Athletic Association women's basketball action Thursday night in the DSU Memorial Fieldhouse.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 16-11 on the season and 10-4 in the NSAA.

DSU won the NSAA regular-season title, finishing with a 13-1 league record while improving to 23-5 overall.

Asha Scott led the Bruins with 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Miranda Hennings added nine points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

Taylor Dement and Ashtyn Arnold finished with eight points apiece. Laura Jurek tallied five points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Savannah Walsdorf led three Trojans in double figures, finishing with a double-double after registering 19 points and 11 rebounds. Elsie Aslesen finished with 17 points and seven boards. Angela Slattery was the third Bruin in double figures, collecting 10 points along with five boards.

The Bruins led by four points twice in the first quarter before the Trojans ended the opening frame on a 10-4 run to take a 15-12 lead after the opening 10 minutes of play.

Neither team scored for a three-minute stretch of the second quarter before Walsdorf registered four-straight points to give DSU a 21-15 lead midway through the second quarter.

After a 3-pointer by Hennings pulled BU to within two points, the Trojans ended the quarter on a 7-1 run to take a 28-20 lead into the intermission.

The two teams combined for 25 first-half turnovers as DSU outshot the Bruins 33.3 to 28.6 percent.

Taylor Dement led BU in the opening half with six points. Walsdorf paced the Trojans in the first half with 11 points and six boards.

The Trojans scored the first 11 points of the second half to extend the margin to 19 points at 39-20 at the 6:43 mark of the third quarter.

BU clawed its way back as Scott scored seven points in a 10-2 BU run to pull the Bruins to within eight points at 44-36 with 2:13 left in the third frame.

A pair of 3-pointers by Hennings drew BU to within five points at 47-42 heading into the final quarter.

After a bucket by Dement pulled the Bruins to within three points to start the fourth stanza, DSU used a 10-0 run to pull away for a 57-44 advantage with 5:21 left in the game.

Bellevue never got closer than 12 points the remainder of the contest as the Trojans earned the 69-51 victory.

The Bruins will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NSAA Tournament. Bellevue will host a quarterfinal contest on Tuesday, Feb. 21, beginning at 7 p.m. against the No. 6 seed Viterbo University.

The NSAA Tournament semifinals and championship games will take place on Feb. 25-26 at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown, S.D.