Omaha Bryan head coach David Ashby has created a culture for Bears baseball that celebrates micro goals and has produced double the wins in one season as over the last three combined.

The fifth win – 17-0 over Omaha Buena Vista on April 14 – was not only a far cry from the score lines that the Bears have often found themselves on the wrong side of, but also cost Ashby his hair.

“We sat down and we set our season goals, and our first goal is to win five games, our mega ultimate goal is to win eight games,” Ashby said. An eighth win would have cost his beard as well. “So our first goal, win five games, I kind of thought, okay, what's our reward if we win them? And because it was already in my head, I was like, I'll shave my head if you guys win five games and they did not forget at all.”

Ashby’s fun-loving and encouraging presence has made a major impact for Omaha Bryan baseball.

“He comes out here every day, high energy, really positive, and without a doubt now we've had our struggles,” said athletic director Ryan Murtaugh, going on to reference a tough schedule against suburban Omaha teams constructed of players playing select ball since they were young while many of the Bears are playing baseball for the first time.

“But I tell you what, the growth that we've seen in this program over the past two seasons, but certainly this year, is a prime example of guys putting in the work. And they fought through some adversity, but they're having a good time. They're getting better. And we're certainly a different team since when I got here four years ago, so it's been fun to watch.”

Murtaugh added that Ashby has an ability to balance stern advice while providing a learning opportunity, while the biggest thing the second-year head coach provides is his positive attitude.

One of the outstanding examples of that positivity is Ashby’s frequent post-game (and sometimes pre-game) tweets that praise his players for even some of the “smaller” accomplishments that might go under the radar.

“I'm a big believer in just acknowledging kids, even when they do something little,” Ashby said. “Like we had we had a kid last year, I remember, who, we were losing a game 10-0 and we just needed him to come in and just pitch and save our pitching and he threw 77 pitches, and we didn't win the game. But then the next day, we won the game because we had all our pitching staff ready.

“That's something that a lot of people outside the program wouldn't notice. Moms and dads probably wouldn't even notice, a lot of the players probably wouldn't even realize it. So we want to acknowledge the fact that, hey, that guy sat there and he let the team hit him and he just kept throwing and throwing and throwing, and then the next day we won a game because of what he did.”

A tweet this season recognized freshman Carlos Serrano for stepping up to work a walk, then listening to Ashby’s advice on third that throws back to the pitcher were getting lazy. One of those throws got by the pitcher, and Serrano pounced, running for home and scoring his first varsity run.

Another example is a player working a plate appearance for 10 pitches, which is an opportunity to encourage the players and acknowledge their accomplishments.

“Everything they've accomplished, they've earned, we didn't just roll out of bed and magically have better baseball players,” Ashby said. “And I'm not like a miracle worker. All I did was just convince the kids to just work hard and the hard work is paying off and that's something that I want to acknowledge is like, hey, this kid worked all winter, he deserves to have everybody on Twitter know that he did this or that or whatever.”

Setting micro goals has also been a priority for Ashby.

“If you're only measuring your success on base hits, even if you're a great player, you're gonna be mad two-thirds of the time. So we do like quality at-bats. If you see six pitches and you put the ball in play, that's a good at-bat,” he said.

With positivity, micro goals to promote a stronger feeling of accomplishment, and a motto that hard work pays off, the Bears reached a final regular season record of 6-18, their best finish since 2018 (7-19).

“We talked about how everybody wants to win, but how bad do you want to win?” Ashby said. “What are you willing to do to win? And we had most of these guys, they were coming in at six o'clock at night in the winters, two or three days a week to throw bullpens and hit batting practice in the gym. And they're lifting weights and we had our weightlifting class.”

With those weightlifting sessions and high-rep practices leaving them exhausted, Ashby saw the Bears start to buy in, and has seen them truly believe that hard work pays off, both in baseball and in life.

“If you put in the work, there will be a reward and vice versa. There's not going to be a reward if you're not putting in the work. So that's been our motto this year.”

The Bears celebrated seniors Ben Greenwell, Kaiden Dollard, Jack McGill, Kaleb Rodriguez, Victor Rodriguez Puentes, Ricky Rodriguez, Cooper Robinson and Emilio Gutierrez-Vargas on April 28.

Three of those players had never played before, and Ashby recruited them along with others when the Bears had just six kids on the team.

“We were at the point where we might not even have a team. So we're recruiting kids in our own building who have never played baseball before. (We said) we’ll teach you, all you got to do is know how to put cleats on, we'll help you. So those kids it's Cooper Robinson, Ricky Rodriguez, and Kaiden Dollard, they just said, ‘Let's try it.’”

As a group, the seniors came back again and again, even through a winless 2021 season and one win last year.

“It's something that I've told them, take so much pride in the fact that you did a sport that people spend their whole lives doing, and you're doing it on a pretty high level. And it's pretty impressive what they've done. Like I said, just keeping the program going and then I told them after that every win we get after this, you can remember that. That's something they did. They kept Bryan baseball rolling.”