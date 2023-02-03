Bellevue East’s growth was on display in Thursday night’s 46-26 dual win over rivals West, who continue to be led by Tanner Hosick and Grant Moraski.

Leading the charge throughout the season – and especially against the Thunderbirds – for the Chieftains have been Jason Hike, Hunter Teeters, Dillon Ginter, LaBrian Parker, Caleb Fogoros, and both the Grieb – Owen and Branson – and Chandler brothers – Marshal and Mason.

Only Marshal, tasked with facing defending Class A 160-pound silver medalist Grant Moraski (170 this season), did not win his match.

“The biggest thing that our whole team is bringing to the table going into districts is growth,” Chieftains head coach Matt Malcom said. “From the beginning of the season to now we've grown so much and it's been a lot of fun this last week.

"We've had the chance to kind of sit back and have a few days of practice instead of going meet to meet, and just being able to see how much more they want to grow. We only got a week and a day left until districts, but they think that we're going to grow a lot more before then even.”

Districts are on Friday, Feb. 10 for East, and Saturday, Feb. 11 for West.

Parker was especially dominant on Thursday, pinning his opponent within 23 seconds.

The quick pin departs from Malcom’s charge to wrestle “hard for six minutes” and go through “total wrestling” – wrestling from start to finish through top, bottom or neutral and “never giving up an inch” – but Malcom was proud of Parker’s effort.

“He was phenomenal. It was a lot of fun seeing him go out and attack. We've been harping on him a little bit these past couple of weeks of just going to score in those first points right away. He went and did it tonight, took him straight to his back and got the pin. It was awesome.”

As a first-year head coach at East, Malcom said developing growth was made easier by what football first-year head coach Aaron Thumann did with that team, which has many carryover athletes onto the wrestling team.

“Thumann did a fantastic job all summer, all fall, holding those guys accountable and making them want to hold themselves accountable,” Malcom said. “For them to go through football season and start to take ownership of their own actions, of their own playing time, of all of these different aspects of the sport of football, made my transition into the wrestling season so much easier. Our guys are so accountable. They hold themselves on a higher pedestal and they're setting their own standards each and every day.”

On Thursday’s senior night, the Chieftain seniors exemplified how they have been “everything” for the program.

“They're the lifeblood of our team right now,” Malcom said. “They have been waiting for this moment for three years now. And just being able to go out there and do it for themselves and do it for their fans and send it all off into districts next week.

"This is our last competition before our district. So for them to be able to go out there and compete hard against a rival like Bellevue West makes it a lot more fun for them, a lot more engaging for them on senior night.”

Hosick, Moraski dominating as individuals while T-Birds search for depth and toughness

For the T-Birds, depth and toughness still need to be developed.

“Now we just gotta build some depth, some toughness in the room,” West head coach Tyler Hodges said. “I mean, we don't have the depth. Can’t go open at weights like that and expect to win duals, it's why we're not a very good dual team. I got some good individuals, but we're not a good dual team because we don’t have any depth.”

The leading individuals have been 138-pound Tanner Hosick – third at 132 at state last year – and 170-pound Grant Moraski – placed second weighing 160.

Hosick recently achieved 100 career wins and was a Metro champion.

“Tanner's got a lot of dog in him and man, he's a warrior,” Hodges said. “He's a great athlete, works hard, works hard day in and day out. And you can see the difference. He's currently ranked number one, there's a reason for that. I mean, he hasn't lost in the state of Nebraska yet. But he's a dog. He gets in there and he goes hard for six minutes, no matter who he's wrestling.”

Moraski, like Hosick, has been racking up wins and first place finishes. Among those wins was a Bellevue West school record of 130 (and counting), and a Metro Championship at 170 pounds.

“Grant’s a great kid. He's dedicated a lot of time to the sport. He trains hard in the room. He's a good leader for the rest of our guys to look up to and he puts a lot of time in away from the room and you can tell the difference.”

The T-Birds senior said the mindset that has helped him reach the heights and physicality that Hodges said is reaching “college level” is simple.

“I gotta go out there knowing that I am number one,” said Moraski, who learned a lot from Nick Hamilton state champion at 152 (2021) and 160 (‘22) pounds in Class A the last two years, and also the Iowa state champion in 2020, and Junior National Champion in 2021.

“Nick Hamilton put me in a good spot last year. He's like an older brother to me, gave me that (mindset) that nobody's better than me. I shouldn't respect anybody else, respect them off the mat, but as soon as I'm out there, I need to be the top dog.”

Moraski is also motivated to make up for last year’s runner-up finish with the gold medal at state this year, and aims to keep this season’s success going.

“Just going out there, knowing that that's what's supposed to happen, taking one match at a time and not treating any match differently than the others. I’ll treat my first match like my finals match, and it kind of makes it easier to work through the kicks.”

Tactically, Moraski has used heavy hands, high crotch and outside singles while being able to switch it up.

“If they lead hard one side, I'll shoot that shot to that leg. If they lead hard the other side, or if they're switching, I just got to pay attention to how they're stepping.”

Moraski said his focus is now singularly on the state tournament, and intends to listen to music to stay loose and healthy both physically and mentally.

In Thursday's dual, Ryland Schweiss (220) and Bryce Luehring (285) also recorded wins.