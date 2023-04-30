GRETNA – When Madelyn ‘Red’ White takes the pitch for Gretna girls soccer, she plays with a conspicuous knee brace that signals the journey she has been through.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2022, White experienced what could only be called code red when it comes to a soccer player’s ability to play the sport she has participated in since she was five years old.

Against Omaha Marian in the Metro Tournament Final, White was part of the Dragons knocking on the door, as a shot ricocheted off the post. But after a goal opened the scoring 12 minutes into the second half, White went down with a left leg injury.

That injury would prove to be the “unhappy triad”: a full tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), partial tear of the medial meniscus and a sprain of the medial collateral ligament (MCL). At the time, after wrapping up a 2-0 win to repeat as Metro champs, Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison said the injury “didn’t look good.”

Since, White has worked relentlessly to get back on the pitch. Hutchison said she is “everything you could want in a player and a person.”

“She's obviously faced some adversity, some hard times,” the second-year Dragons head coach said. “But she's an incredible player. She's battled back every single time. People that know her and have been around her, they know her resilience, they know her drive, and it's been special to be a part of that.”

Red’s parents, Michael and Jillian White, saw determination and resolve in the journey back.

“I saw a lot of determination in her that she wasn't going to let this destroy her. She worked extremely hard, training, [physical therapy] when she hit it every day,” Jillian said. “It was all her, I mean, she was going to come back and be stronger. The first couple games, you could tell she was finding her way, but she's back.”

Michael added that weightlifting was a key part, as Red bulked up and got “incredibly stronger.”

“She didn’t let the obstacle be an obstacle,” Michael said. “She actually took it as an opportunity to just be better and was really unprovoked by us.”

The Dragon senior herself said it was “definitely a battle,” with PT three times a week at 7 a.m. over the summer – a process which Red said made her best friends with her physical therapist – but ultimately awesome.

“Honestly, those mornings just really were awesome. And getting better every two weeks was like a marker for me, when it came from crutches to no crutches, to bending my knee all the way and just walking even. It was just, each day was an accomplishment.”

The journey back was briefly stalled by a reaggravation of the injury early in the season, forcing White to miss the first two games of the Dragons’ quest for a three-peat. But she battled back and has been a key part of the Dragons’ success up to now.

Early beginnings to emotional end of era

“She loves high school soccer,” Michael White said. “All the clubs she’s played since she age five, she adores high school soccer. This is her jam.”

That love was almost jammed by the injury, with Michael adding that Red was unsure of how this season would go. But with the help of Augustana – where she is committed to continue her academic and athletic career next fall – she has battled through it and come back stronger.

“They’ve been there to support her through her journey as well, both as a friend, as a coach, and as a player. It's been pretty amazing the support that they put forward, along with the Gretna program, and it made her stronger. I think (the injury) wasn’t so much of a setback as much as it was a pause to be a stronger person than she was before.”

Jillian added that senior day – and the upcoming conclusion of not only the season but also Red’s high school career – makes this an emotional time.

“It’s kind of the end of her era as a high school player,” Jillian said.

That end of an era almost came much earlier with the injury against Marian in April 2022.

Full circle moment to three-peat?

Since that injury, Red returned to the pitch and has continued to play as a winger/forward opposite London De Fini on the other wing.

“My role is just to support the teammates and make sure no one's down on each other. We stay positive and just work through and get that three-peat,” White said.

The Dragons are working to become the first team to win three straight Class A state championships since Omaha Marian achieved the feat back-to-back with sixth straight titles from 1998-2003. Omaha Duchesne was the only other school to achieve a three-peat from 1991-93.

Along that journey, they returned to the Metro final, where they once again faced the Crusaders. For White, the game itself was a full-circle moment, but what transpired in the match was emotional for both Red and her parents, Michael and Jillian.

Already up 3-0, Red stood in nearly the same spot where her injury appeared, firing a right-footed rocket 25 yards into the back of the net.

“It was tough going back to that (place),” Jillian said as she held back tears recalling the moment. “Because everything was exactly the same. So when she hit that ball, it was just, I don’t know,” she paused, “amazing.”

“The sound that came off that ball when she struck it…and we all on this end, you could see the angle, and you could see her winding up, and you could see the wheels turning in her head,” Dragons coach Chace Hutchison told the World Herald. “It was a beautiful hit. That’s what we see in practice. I’m just glad she had the confidence in herself, and she knows that we have the belief in her that she can take that hit. It was perfectly placed.”

For Red’s father, Michael, it was truly a full-circle moment from 362 days earlier.

“It made its full circle,” said Michael as he choked up. “I mean, same player, same team, same place, same location, same time on the field. I think it just came full circle. It was an open book to a closed book.”

The ultimate closing to that book, though, would be the Dragons coming through with a three-peat.

“I think it’d be a wonderful closure to her high school experience,” Jillian said. “An extreme highlight.”

Perhaps more than just the journey Red has been on is the journey of these Dragons. Missing their freshman season in its entirety due to the Covid-19 shutdown, the senior class now has an opportunity to end on the mountaintop.

“They missed their freshman year, and now they’re here and Madelyn lost part of her junior year in soccer,” Michael said. “The state championship, I think the girls need it, they want. They’re way talented, it’s their opportunity to win. I mean, it truly is. I think with what Covid brought to the country, I think it's a perfect closure to a very good season, to a good team.”