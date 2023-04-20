Garrett Grice, four-time Nebraska state champion from Bellevue East, announced his transfer from the University of Virginia to Iowa State on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

"I want to start by thanking the UVA Wrestling staff for supporting and believing in me," Grice wrote in the tweet. "With that, I am very blessed and excited to announce, I will be transferring to Iowa State University to continue my academic and athletic career."

In his freshman year for the Cavaliers, Grice won the freshman/sophomore 133-pound division at the Roanoke Open on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. He made his collegiate dual debut nearly a month later against Campbell on Dec. 4.

At Bellevue East, Grice became the 35th wrestler four-time state champion -- and the first in Bellevue -- with a technical fall 25-10 win over Lincoln East's Cole Toline in the 132-pound final on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Grice finished his Chieftain career with a record of 196-1, the lone loss coming in a 5-4 decision against Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks in his freshman year.