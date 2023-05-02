Day 1 of the Metro Conference Track & Field meet featured several winners and a host of medalists from the coverage area on Tuesday, May 2.

Gretna sophomore Elle Heckenlively was able to overcome a recurring problem in the girls shot put, as she won with a throw of 40-foot-5.25. Papillion-La Vista South junior Lauren Medeck placed third with a throw of 38-foot-7.50.

“I’ve had a problem for a long time of getting my leg under me, and I finally got that under me for my first throw, so I got that,” she said.

The Dragons sophomore returned to Omaha Burke, where she had medaled in shot put at last year’s state tournament and won the high jump.

“Yeah, it's just good to be back. I always love competing here, and so coming back here, it's one of my favorite meets, always.”

In the high jump, Heckenlively placed second at 5-foot-3, behind Elkhorn South sophomore E.J. Brown (5-foot-7) and finished level with juniors Morgan Glaser (Papillion-La Vista) and Morgan Bode (PLV-South). Titans senior Zoe Leggett cleared the bar at 5-foot-1 to place fifth.

“Improving definitely involves me staying away from the bar. I have a hard time doing that. But also my cross step was really good this time. I've been working on that, so I'm excited for these next couple of weeks to get better at that.”

Papio South freshman Katie Shafer experienced her first taste of the oval at Omaha Burke on Tuesday, and with it came some impressive success.

“I like (the track), and it’s helping me get ready for state,” Shafer.

That preparation got off on the right foot as the Titans freshman placed first in the girls 400 with a time of 58.04, ahead of Gretna junior Brooke Rose (59.60).

“I had more people pushing me today, which I felt like really helped. And today my coaches were like, don't worry if you don't place because I just came off an injury, but they were like, ‘Focus on form,’ which I think really helped. Having my teammates here today and cheering me on and I just tried to stay relaxed.”

But Shafer, who has racked up wins at multiple meets in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relays, is still hungry for more and expects to channel that hunger with coaching and support from teammates.

“I have such great teammates and coaches helping me push through, helping me reach my full potential, which I'm not there yet, which I'm glad (about), but I just, I love my team.”

Shafer's junior teammate Kaitlyn Swartz won the 800 (2:20.77), just two-tenths of a second ahead of Gretna's Rose. After day one, the Titans ranked second in the girls team standings and Dragons third.

In the boys 400, Bellevue West junior Asher Jenkins put it all on the line to achieve a Metro championship and personal record with a time of 49.19 seconds. Finding the nearest trash can – which teammates and Jenkins himself called a post-race ritual – Jenkins said goodbye to his last meal.

“I've tried to stop it, definitely won't.”

One thing Jenkins won’t try to stop is the progress he is making this season. But with districts and then state approaching, Jenkins aims to break into the 48s.

“I'm not quite where I want to be yet, but I feel like I can get there especially since I’ve PRed now, like season PRs, twice in a row. So I think I’m getting there.”

Another Thunderbird, senior J’Dyn Bullion, is learning to deal with pressure that has heightened after a throw of 200-foot-6 in the discus placed him in the top five nationally.

“Every meet, everybody wants to ask me, ‘Are you gonna throw 200 today?’” Bullion said. “So it's basically me pushing myself to get closer to throwing farther than that goal every time and stay consistent.”

When asked whether that adds pressure and how he deals with it, the Bellevue West senior admitted it adds some.

“It adds a little bit of pressure, because when I don't throw what I feel like I (should), I let myself down but I mentally prepare myself to try and throw farther.”

Bullion faces stark opposition in Papio South senior Caiden Fredrick, who holds the sixth-best throw in Nebraska state history. At Metros, Fredrick threw 180-foot-2 to win gold, while Bullion threw 178-11 for second. But Bullion said he doesn’t focus on others, but simply on his own throws and setting a PR each week.

Going into Metros near the top of discus, Bullion has been here before and hopes to avoid repeating the past.

“I will say it means a lot, but I've been in this position where I was leading Metros and I didn't do good at state. So I just want to make sure I at least place top-three at state, and stop worrying about metros and districts.”

Area medalists

Boys 400: Asher Jenkins (first, Bellevue West), Blayke Moore (fourth, Gretna), Ethan Mann (fifth, PLV)

Boys pole vault: Phoenix Fernau (seventh, Gretna)

Boys 3200: Connor Reeson (third, Gretna), Bo Crews (fifth, PLVS)

Boys discus: Caiden Fredrick (first, PLVS), J'Dyn Bullion (second, Bell. West)

Boys 800: Braden Lofquest (fourth, Gretna)

Girls shot put: Elle Heckenlively (first, Gretna), Lauren Medeck (third, PLVS), Dannika Rees (seventh, PLV), Clare Ullery (eighth, PLVS)

Girls high jump: Elle Heckenlively (second, Gretna), Morgan Bode (third, PLVS), Morgan Glaser (fourth, PLV), Zoe Leggett (fifth, PLVS)

Girls 400: Katie Shafer (first, PLVS), Brooke Rose (second, Gretna), Ciara Williams (fourth, PLV)

Girls long jump: Zaidah Lightener (third, PLVS), Rome Bridger (seventh, PLVS), Alyse Wiseman (eighth, Gretna)

Girls 3200: Kara Muller (fourth, Bell. West), Grace Baum (eighth, PLVS)

Girls 800: Kaitlyn Swartz (first, PLVS), Brooke Rose (second, PLVS), Alexis Chadek (fourth, PLV), Elly Dow (sixth, Bell. West)