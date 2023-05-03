Champions abounded from The Times’ coverage area, led by a pair of Monarch hurdles, while Papillion-La Vista South head coach Ashleigh Kitrell was named Metro Girls Coach of the Year at Omaha Burke on Wednesday.

Papillion-La Vista junior Jesse Malone has yet to lose in the boys 110-meter hurdles, a run of dominance which continued with a Metro Conference meet record time of 14.39 seconds.

“It’s all I can really ask for honestly,” Malone said. “I just really have been pushing myself to new limits in this race. I need to figure it out in the 300, but so far in this race I'm just really proud of how far I've gotten so far.”

For Malone, practice has truly made perfect as his spotless record in the 110 hurdles continues. The race is what sparked his interest in track.

“I show up and I like to just give it my all. I enjoy this race. I really do. This race is what got me into track I used to do as a freshman. I was like a long jumper and I just kind of like showed up didn't really do anything.”

His coach encouraged him to try out hurdles, and the trial has transformed his career.

“It transformed my career because I started not so good. But I enjoyed it. So I was like alright, I'm gonna get better at this. And yeah, (my times have) just continued to go down. I was a 15.02 last year, (now) 14.38, so that's a big, big improvement. So it's awesome.”

The technique is completely different between long jump and hurdles, which has left Malone with some shin splits to fight through, but he has battled and now locks ahead to districts and especially state, where he will no doubt come up against Lincoln East’s Dash Bauman once again.

The two hurdlers were separated by a photo finish at the Titan Classic in Papillion on April 13, as both crossed the finish line at 14.20.

“Right now. (My focus) is just quicker feet in between the hurdles, my start, I think I can still improve my start a little bit. I just gotta get that start good. And then keep this speed all the way through, because I kind of start to lose it towards the end. But I've gotten a lot better at that because I think that's the reason that (I’ve) PRed a lot more this year is because I'm starting to keep that speed at the end.”

Malone was joined by fellow Papio junior Morgan Glaser, who won the girls 300 hurdles (45.46) ahead of Papio South senior Bethany Schumacher.

From the Titans, girls head coach Ashleigh Kitrell, in her first year at Papio South, received the Metro Girls Coach of the Year award.

“I feel very grateful. I'm very surprised. So I'm obviously just grateful to the coaching staff, the weight that they've taken off of me being a first year head coach especially has been tremendous, has been extremely helpful.”

Part of the Titans success this year has been the team culture that both Kitrell and athletes consistently praise and exemplify with team title after team title.

“I've been very pleased with the team culture in terms of what the girls have been willing to do. And we really have just had one talk and it wasn't any sort of scolding or saying, hey, we need to do better. It was just letting the girls know, Hey, get out and see an event that you haven't seen today. Go watch a new teammate, and instantly, I mean, I see different groups of girls going together and cheering for each other and it's really, really awesome. I think it's grown organically.”

A mix of challenges from her staff and fun team-bonding events have built an environment that has promoted a winning culture. Part of that winning culture has also carried over from a state championship volleyball team (Lauren Medeck, Morgan Bode and Olivia Broderson) and state qualifying softball team (Clare Ullery) as organic relationships carried over into track & field.

“They challenge each other, they encourage each other, and our girls don't have to necessarily hang out all the time outside of school to have that really, really positive connection.”

Moving ahead, Kitrell’s focus – with credit also due to boys head coach Jeremy Hasselhorst for advocating for it – for the athletes is fine tuning as they approach districts and state.

“Just talking about how pressure is a privilege,” Kitrell said. “So that's been something we've really been nailing down to our girls giving them exposure, talking them through journaling and what it looks like to empty your brain too so that they can allow their body the space to trust themselves to trust their intuitions and to trust their training that they have.”

Leading the charge for the Titans was their relay teams, as the boys 4x800 finished second and girls third, behind the first-place Monarchs (9:33.35; Alexis Chadek, Grace Colbert, Kara Haffke, Becca Campbell). The Titan girls placed third in the 4x100, while the Monarchs won the 4x400 (4:02; Campbell, Glaser, Ciara Williams, Chadek) two seconds ahead of the Titans.

Bellevue West junior Dae’vonn Hall continued his control of the boys high jump, winning the event at 6-foot-3 (tied with Angel Lopez from Millard North).

Gretna senior Cole Dobberstein became a Metro champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.12.

Caiden Fredrick (senior, Papio South) backed up a Metro championship in the discus with a throw of 60-foot-4.5 in the shot put to place first.

Zaidah Lightener (junior, Papio South) won the girls triple jump with a PR of 37-foot-6.75.

Area medalists

Boys

100 meters: Dae’vonn Hall (fourth, Bell. West), Anthony Jones (sixth, PLVS), Isaiah McMorris (seventh, Bell. West)

200: Asher Jenkins (third, Bell. West), Blayke Moore (fifth, Gretna), Jones (seventh, PLVS)

1600: Braden Lofquest (second, Gretna), Caden Miser (seventh, PLVS)

110 hurdles: Jesse Malone (first, PLV)

300 hurdles: Cole Dobberstein (first, Gretna), Malone (third, PLV), Matt Valenta (seventh, PLVS)

4x100 relay: Bellevue West (second), PLVS (seventh), PLV (eighth)

4x400: Gretna (fourth), PLV (eighth)

4x800: PLVS (second), PLV (sixth)

Shot put: Caiden Fredrick (first, PLVS), J’Dyn Bullion (seventh, Bell. West)

High jump: Dae’vonn Hall (first, Bell. West), Colin Sims (fourth, Gretna), Tre’von Johnson (seventh, PLVS)

Girls

100: Zaidah Lightener (fifth, PLVS)

200: Ciara Williams (sixth, PLV), Brynn Friedrich (eighth, Bell. East)

1600: Kaitlyn Swartz (fourth, PLVS), Kara Muller (fifth, Bell. West), Marissa Garcia (sixth, PLVS)

100 hurdles: Morgan Glaser (third, PLV), Rome Bridger (fourth, PLVS), Breylee Botts (fifth, PLVS), Madeline Krska (sixth, PLVS)

300 hurdles: Glaser (first, PLV), Bethany Schumacher (third, PLVS), Bridger (sixth, PLVS)

4x100: PLVS (third), PLV (fifth), Gretna (sixth)

4x400: PLV (first), PLVS (second), Gretna (seventh)

4x800: PLV (first), PLVS (third), Bell. West (fourth)

Discus: Dannika Rees (second, PLV), Audrey Wilcoxson (sixth, Gretna), Caroline Carrico (seventh, PLV)

Pole vault: Olivia Broderson (second, PLVS), Maiya Speer (fourth, Gretna)

Triple jump: Zaidah Lightener (first, PLVS)