Gretna boys basketball eked out a narrow 59-57 win over Lincoln North Star on Saturday, while the girls were held scoreless for five fourth-quarter minutes.

An explosive first quarter tapered out as both defenses adjusted, and a two-point Gretna lead after one flipped to a one-point Lincoln North Star lead at halftime.

Alex Wilcoxson led the Dragons with 12 first-half points, while Will Schafer and Antallah Sandlin’el combined for 21 for the Gators.

Like the first, the pace was frenetic and scoring easy as the Dragons and Gators went blow for blow until the very end of the quarter.

With under 15 seconds left, Landon Pokorski was fouled on a driving layup attempt by K.G. Gatwech. The Gators junior slammed the ball onto the floor and was assessed a technical foul. Pokorski swished all four free throws to give Gretna a 50-44 lead heading into the final quarter.

“We talked about going into the game, keeping our heads because they're emotional,” Pokorski said. “They let the most get to them sometimes, and we kept our heads. I remember after they got the tech, we pulled everybody and we said this is where we got to stay composed.”

“Obviously that was a big play in kind of turning the game,” Feeken said. “Talking to our guys, we got to keep our heads, keep this thing the way it's supposed to be and we're not going to let our mental mistakes obviously come back and haunt us, and they kind of did tonight.”

The Gators were able to fight back and stayed within a possession for most of the fourth.

With 39.9 seconds left, Pokorski was fouled on a driving layup attempt, and went to the line with the Dragons up 57-54.

“Shots weren’t really falling for me throughout the game, but I knew I had to stay aggressive, I knew I had to make the right plays on the court,” Pokorski said.

The Gretna junior finished 9-for-11 from the free throw line to finish tied for the team lead with 18 points (equaled by Alex Wilcoxson).

“He’s obviously been down this road before,” Feeken said. “You put the ball in their hands a lot of the time, good players, they make great plays.”

Gretna’s head coach also credited Isaiah Currie especially for providing valuable length on defense down the stretch as the Dragons were able to limit the Gators’ pair of 6-foot-8 forwards Antallah Sandlin’el and Brennon Clemmons to 26 combined points.

“I thought some times we were good, other times we kind of bled points,” Feeken said. “I thought they're a very, very talented group. I thought that other guys stepped up well, and made some shots and kept us off balance.”

Heading down the final stretch of four games in the regular season, Pokorski and Feeken both emphasized that they are not looking too far ahead and are focused on Papillion-La Vista on the road Tuesday night.

Lincoln North Star (13-6) 18;12;14;13 – 57

at Gretna (15-2) 20;9;21;9 – 59

Lincoln North Star girls 42, Gretna 35

The Lady Dragons jumped out to a 7-0 lead early, but the Gators were able to quickly trim that lead down to three at a timeout with 4:33 left in the first quarter.

Senior Avery Swanson was a constant presence for the Dragons down low, scoring a game-high 10 points in the first half. The last two of those 10 came on a layup with just three seconds left in the half to give Gretna a 26-19 lead at the break.

Dragons head coach Makayla Doggett said the pressure and length of the Gators’ defense could be “daunting,” but said her team did a good job dealing with that in the first half.

“But we knew when we moved the ball well on top they could find gaps, they're able to find Avery, and Avery was able to convert,” Doggett said. “I think we got a little stagnant on top (in the second half) and then when you're just going perimeter, that didn't give us anything to look for down low.”

Threes began to rain down for Kendall Anderson and Ani Leu (two each) in the third quarter as the Gators charged ahead with an 8-2 run to start the second half and took a 35-30 lead into the final frame.

The Dragons were able to get a quick four and cut the deficit to 36-34 with 4:34 left in the fourth. But over the next five minutes of game time, Gretna was held scoreless until it was too late, when Brooke Rose split a pair of free throws with 31.6 seconds left.

“I think they (Gators) stepped up their intensity a little bit better, (but) honestly it was more us than anything,” Doggett said. “We stopped doing what worked for us in the first half, we went inside and like I said they may be adjusted but we did not adjust to that as we came out and there's no reason for it. We've got to be tougher. We got to be mentally stronger to do those things and to keep pushing.”

Keep pushing is exactly what Gretna will need to do heading into the “always tough” final stretch.

“We are inconsistently playing our best basketball,” Doggett said. “We have some great games where it's a night and day difference, and then we have halves, it boils down to halves. We played a wonderful first half, and then we don’t rise to the occasion or we're not consistent with the second half.”

With an 8-10 record, Doggett admitted the inconsistency is frustrating for both players and coaches. But the constant encouragement has her comfortable with where the Dragons are.

“It's so frustrating to have, you know, whatever, 20-plus turnovers in a game, but when your kids are consistently helping each other when they see failures, that just makes a big difference.”

Lincoln North Star (11-7) 9;10;16;7 – 42

at Gretna (8-10) 15;11;4;5 – 35