LINCOLN – For the last 25 years, Bellevue West boys basketball has had a Dotzler on the court or Doug Woodard at the helm. More often than not, they’ve had both.

That extraordinary run of consistency came to its end with the program’s sixth state championship – all coached by Woodard, this time undefeated for the first time at 29-0 – in a 64-41 win for the Thunderbirds over modern rivals Millard North at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, March 11.

After winning in 2020, this year’s win was the final chapter after back-to-back losses that provided motivation.

“Yeah, the last two years, not coming out on top was very motivating,” said senior and future Creighton Bluejay Josiah Dotzler. “And because it was so disappointing, this year we were really locked in, really motivated.”

It wasn’t pretty, as both teams combined to shoot 10-45 from the field in the first half, but the T-Birds established a big early lead and never looked back.

“I think like coach (Woodard) said, our team really just locked in on that defensive end because we know that offense is going to come and go. So winning this year, I just felt so happy, overjoyed with my team. I couldn't even express my emotions. I just kind of let them all out. But winning my last year here after losing these two years, I mean, it feels amazing."

Before the game, everyone knew it would be the last time one of Ron and Twany Dotzler’s sons would be donning the purple and gold (though the youngest of 14 children, daughter Zhyael, still has two years left at the school just off Cornhusker).

But while there might have been speculation – or even expectation – that 25-year Bellevue West and 41-year Nebraska high school basketball head coach Doug Woodard would step down, that news wasn’t officially common knowledge until after the final buzzer sounded and Mike Sautter from nebpreps broke the news.

During the postgame interview, Woodard himself said he wanted the focus to be on his players. Many of those players were among the outpouring of support and recognition of Woodard’s decorated coaching career.

Current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and Bellevue West football and basketball Cade Johnson voiced his support for Woodard among a slew of others:

“The best basketball coach I could have asked for!”

In another tweet, Johnson said: "Doug Woodard !! Greatest basketball coach the state has seen! (goat emoji) Congrats to them boys on the Undefeated season!"

Brad Cluff (2015) said: “The greatest! His impact goes far beyond basketball.”

Nico Felici (‘19): “My favorite coach ever! True definition of a GOAT!!”

Malik Hluchoweckyj (‘15): “Best coach of all time turned my life around and made me the man I am today thank you coach Woodard (black heart emoji).”

Dotzler tweeted simply, “The greatest,” but expanded in the postgame presser with “so many things” on his mind.

“I was just thinking about (how) over the years, this coach right here is like a father figure almost,” Dotzler said. “He's taught me so much over my years here, and I couldn't help but get emotional thinking about where I've started, to where I am now.”

For years, Josh Dotzler was the most well-known of the Dotzler brothers to play for Woodard: a two-time Nebraska Player of the Year, back-to-back state champion ('03-04, 04-05) and MVP in both state tournaments.

Josh quote-tweeted: "Grateful for your impact on our lives!! You helped us become winners on and off the court!"

Josiah equaled his brothers tally with a state championship to make up for back-to-back defeats and restore the T-Birds at the top of Class A for the first time since he did so as a freshman in 2020.

Now, the long run of a combination Bellevue West will miss and opponents will respectfully appreciate no longer facing, comes to a close.

Millard North assistant principal Matt Starks added: "As someone who competed against him as a player and coach, there no one I have more admiration and respect for. Enjoy retirement and congratulations on a legendary career!"

Statistically, Woodard was among the best to do it, finishing with seven state championships (one at Roncalli Catholic) and a record of 693-256, but most importantly changed the lives of many, as evidenced by the outpouring of love in the couple of hours after the announcement. He now enters a new chapter alongside wife, Lori, and his kids and grandkids.

More from The Times on this story at a later date.