If you thought the news coming out of Bellevue West would stop with the program's sixth all-time boys basketball state championship and the retirement of 25-year head coach Doug Woodard, think again.

On Monday at noon, Thunderbirds rising senior quarterback Daniel Kaelin announced his commitment to Missouri University.

The three-star quarterback committed to the Tigers over Power Five programs who had offered such as Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina, and Nebraska.

Kaelin, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller prefaced his announcement with gratitude in a tweet just before noon Monday.

He expressed his faith and gratitude to family, and thanked coaches like private quarterbacks coach John Teigland, T-Birds head football coach Michael Huffman, QBs coach Brett Newcomb and Steve Warren (Warren Academy), among others. Marsh Elite performance and Achieve PT.

Thank you to everyone who has helped get me to this point, and who will continue to push me to reach new heights! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/oiA7aRmLCP — Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) March 13, 2023

Five minutes later, he announced his commitment to Mizzou.

As a junior this past season, Kaelin led the T-Birds offense in a 7-4 season that ended with a 35-23 loss to Gretna in the state quarterfinals.

Statistically, Kaelin was the best in Nebraska, passing for 3,186 yards, 36 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

This year, receivers Dae'Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris -- both fielding Power Five offers of their own -- will continue to be a part of one of the top offenses in Nebraska.