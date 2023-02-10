Gretna senior wide receiver and defensive back Tyson Boganowski is officially a Loper after signing to Nebraska-Kearney on Friday, Feb. 10.

In two seasons playing for the Dragons after transferring from Papillion-La Vista South -- a move that would eventually lead to Gretna vacating their 2021 state championship -- Boganowski became a regular target for Zane Flores.

Totaling 87 receptions for 856 yards and eight touchdowns, the receiving production was much higher this year (668 yards, seven TDs).

On defense, Boganowski totaled 20 tackles and an interception.

He was a senior leader for the Dragons throughout the season, but really stepped up with big plays in all three phases as the Dragons avoided a first-round upset with a 27-24 win over Lincoln Southeast on Friday, Oct. 28.

First, Boganowski returned a kick all the way to the Knights’ 28, and Riley Egenberger punched in a six-yard run. Boganowski made big plays throughout the night, but credited the blocking on the kick return.

“So I had my blocks and I figured out that Blake (Moore) was going to kind of lead me through the hole and I just followed him and we got it done,” Boganowski said.

After one first down, the Dragons punted, but benefitted from a muff, recovered by Cole Epp. With a double pass, from Flores to Tyson Boganowski to Blayke Moore for 30 yards to even the score again at 21.

“As soon as I saw the play on the card, I kind of started getting all happy,” Boganowski said.

He added having the play call in the back pocket was fun against an opponent with tricks up their sleeve.

But the Knights were able to get the ball inside the Dragons’ 35 in the second half, until Boganowski made his third big play of the night with a game-sealing interception.

“I knew they were going to run something like that again,” Boganowski said. “I saw it earlier in the game, a little rub-route, so I kind of slid over the top of the corner and I came down with the play which is what we wanted to do.”

With a long kick return to set up a touchdown, a passing touchdown, and the game-sealing INT, Kayl credited Boganowski for being a senior leader for the Dragons.

“He’s a senior leader for us, a kid that just has stepped up for us, especially with the injury to Joe Roll, helping us in those phases,” Kayl said.

At UNK, Boganowski will join a Lopers team that finished 8-3 in 2022.