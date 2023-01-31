FOOTBALL: Bullion commits to Wayne State, joins Gretna's Moore brothers

Bellevue West linebacker and running back J'Dyn Bullion announced his commitment to Wayne State College on Monday.

Bullion -- who transferred from Omaha Central for his senior season -- totaled 77 tackles for the Thunderbirds, nine for loss, and 2.5 sacks. The six-foot-two, 245-pound linebacker also recorded one each of an interception, pass deflection and fumble recovery.

Named to the All-Sarpy County Second Team, Bullion was a force in the middle of the Bellevue West defense and also added 140 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Bullion joins Gretna defensive back and wide receiver Blayke Moore, who was named to the All-Sarpy First Team and had committed to Wayne State College in Sept. 2022.

Dependable in pass coverage, Moore racked up 70 total tackles (three for loss), and intercepted three passes. The Dragons senior also caught 32 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns on offense.

Blayke's brother, Brayden, was an honorable mention on the All-Sarpy teams.

Both Moores and Bullion join a Wildcats team that finished 9-3 in 2022, losing 26-9 to Minnesota State in the Division II playoffs.