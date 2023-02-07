Gretna junior kicker Cameron Bothwell recently began Master’s Wardrobe, a clothing line that aims to inspire expression of faith.

The website, masterswardrobe.com, states: “Our mission at Master’s Wardrobe is to inspire generations of people to be comfortable outwardly expressing their faith in God by wearing His name and scriptures on their clothes. The 'Daily Reminders' collection was created to give Christians small snippets of faith they can wear as a 'Daily Reminder' of how they should be living out their faith every day.”

For the Dragons, Bothwell totaled 92 points while making 68 out of 70 extra point attempts and knocking eight of 10 field goals through the uprights with a long of 36 yards. He also handled most of the kickoff duties and split punting.

In the Dragons’ stunning 23-point comeback win, Bothwell recovered his own onside kick to set Gretna up for a touchdown to cut the deficit to eight.

After the Dragons made a stop on fourth down, scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion, Bothwell had a chance to win the game on a 25-yard field goal. The kick eased through the uprights and Bothwell delivered the finishing touch on a thrilling 40-37 win.

As a sophomore in 2021, Bothwell was 6-10 on field goals and missed just one of 21 extra points.