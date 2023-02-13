The Gretna East Griffins have found their first head football coach in Justin Haberman.

A defensive-minded assistant coach at Omaha Westside, Haberman played linebacker at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, Cal., before transferring to Dana College in Blair, Neb.

His playing career finished in the Champions Indoor Football League with the Omaha Beef before beginning his coaching career back at Dana College.

Once at Westside, Haberman was co-defensive coordinator for 11 years out of 18 coaching the Warriors. In 17 of those seasons, Westside qualified for the state playoffs, and were state champions in 2020 and '22.