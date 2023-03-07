Papillion-La Vista South outside linebacker Trace Marco announced his commitment to Chadron State in a tweet on Monday, March 6.
Committed! @CoachJayLong @WesCoomes @jones_yano @RecruitPLSFB Go Eagles!🦅 pic.twitter.com/6o8J7GAITi— Trace Marco (@TraceMarco) March 7, 2023
As a senior captain for the Titans, Marco earned First Team All-Sarpy County honors, leading the Papio South defense and totaling 61 tackles, four for loss.
People are also reading…
Out of the backfield, Marco caught 17 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Last year, Chadron State finished 3-8.