Papillion-La Vista three-star tight end and defensive end Eric Ingerwson announced his committed to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

For the Monarchs, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound tight end caught 10 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Ingwerson made 51 total tackles -- 11 for loss -- and led the team with 4.5 sacks.

With one season left at Papio, Ingwerson will have a chance to make it three straight state tournament appearances for the Monarchs and continue gradual improvement from 2-7 in 2020, to 4-6 each of the last two seasons.

The Panthers were the Papio junior's first Power Five offer -- made on March 18 after making a visit -- and announced his commitment to the ACC program shortly after.

Tim Salem is the tight ends coach at Pitt, heading into his ninth season under head coach Pat Narduzzi, who is 53-37 in his eight seasons in the Steel City.

All-ACC performer J.P. Holtz (Chicago Bears), Scott Orndoff (Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles), Matt Flanagan (Washington and Jacksonville Jaguars) and Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs) are the tight ends Salem has coached at Pitt who have signed NFL contracts.

The Panthers finished 9-4 last year, winning the Sun Bowl in a 37-35 thriller over UCLA in El Paso, Tx.