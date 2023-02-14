Platteview’s defensive pressure and balanced scoring attack led by sophomore Lilly Stobbe produced a comfortable 55-27 win in the Subdistrict C1-2 semifinals Tuesday night.

With defensive pressure and even scoring across the floor, Platteview jumped ahead quickly with an 11-2 start before a Conestoga timeout with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

“Defense is always the key,” Trojans head coach Kevin Freeman said. “Our press was working in the first quarter and we were able to get some steals and get some transition baskets and were able to jump out to an early lead.”

The specific goal according to Freeman was to be chaotic and intercept passes. The chaos must have worked, because Conestoga head coach Mark Skiles agreed that chaotic was the word that came to mind.

“They did a good job of making it chaotic and they got a couple of turnovers with their press on. It's right off the bat, got in our heads, and then we went downhill from there for us,” Skiles said. “And by the time we looked up, caught our breath, we were way behind on the scoreboard.”

From a player’s perspective, Stobbe said the key to not fouling with the aggressive defense is to stay composed.

“I tried to keep composure and then on offense, I'll slow myself down. I take deep breaths and then I'll move on to the next play,” the sophomore guard said.

Stobbe led the way with eight points in the opening quarter as the Trojans stretched their lead to 17.

The second quarter went much the same way, as Kate Roseland got things done on the glass and in the post, finishing level with Stobbe on eight points in the half.

Freeman credited Stobbe for assisting Roseland “three or four times,” while the sophomore guard said the strong connection is key to success between the guard-forward pairing.

“We've had a good connection since like freshman year, and I love passing the ball. And when she can finish it's good for our team,” Stobbe said.

Baylee Tex joined with a pair of threes and a two to match Stobbe and Roseland, while Emily Wiebelhaus added seven as Platteview charged ahead 31-9 at halftime.

The Trojans prevented the Cougars from gaining any momentum with continued defensive strength and efficiency on the boards, limiting second chance opportunities to few and far between for Conestoga.

Platteview increased tehri advantage to 28 by the end of the third quarter and cruised the rest of the way to advance to the C1-2 Subdistrict final at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Freeman said he was proud of how the back-ups came in to finish the game, and added that having home court always provides an advantage.

For the Cougars, the season comes to a difficult end for a starting group of five seniors (Haven Zimmerman, Jameson Yost, Sophia Ackerman, MacKaylee Madsen and Alison Gansemer), along with a sixth, Catherine Ramirez. When the starting five were subbed off with the game out of hand late in the fourth, the emotions were evident as tears watered eyes.

“It's always extremely emotional for everybody, the seniors, all the underclassmen, they love the seniors, their parents, it's tough,” Skiles said. “You want them to be sad when it's over because that means they cared and they had a good experience along the way.”

Skiles added that it’s tough to say good-bye to some “really good kids” who have been starters for a “long time” in the Cougars’ program.

“Every year that they've played, our record has gotten better and better. We got a lot of hard work to do in that regard, but they have moved boulders to get us where we're at,” the Conestoga head coach said. “And they've done it with their character and their positive attitudes and they really are selfless players. I can't say enough good things about our seniors in terms of leadership and what kind of people they are.”

Conestoga (9-15) 3;6;10;8 – 27

Platteview (12-10) 20;11;16;8 – 55

Scorers

Cougars: MacKaylee Madsen 8, Haley Zimmerman 7, Jameson Yost 6, Sophia Ackerman 4, Davida Garrett 2.

Trojans: Stobbe 19, Roseland 10, Emily Wiebelhaus 10, Baylee Tex 8, Hannah Tagel 3, Brooklyn Stehlik 3, Rhylee Kean 2.

Ashland-Greenwood 36, Omaha Gross 23

In the other Subdistrict semifinal, the Bluejays eased past the Cougars after setting the tone with a 19-9 lead at the break.

Lone senior Makenna Earnest scored 10 for Gross, who clawed back early in the second half to cut the deficit to six.

But issues on offense -- particularly turnovers on charges -- plagued the Cougars and kept them from making a comeback threat, scoring just four in the final quarter.

Omaha Gross (6-17) 5;4;10;4 -- 23

Ashland-Greenwood (12-10) 9;10;10;7 -- 36