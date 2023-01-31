GIRLS BASKETBALL: Explosive Chieftains surge sinks Glenwood

An explosive surge in the middle quarters pushed Bellevue East past Glenwood in a dominant 91-60 win on the road over the Rams Tuesday night.

Chieftains junior Kara Stricklin poured in 25 points as the visitors outscored the Rams by 16 in the second quarter. A pair of big threes by Mack Reimer forced the Rams to call timeout down 34-20 with 4:15 left in the first half.

"It's great, and (the threes) were pretty spread out, who was hitting them," Chieftains head coach Brittany Wilson said. "I think anytime we get back to continually sharing the basketball and when we do we get the easy threes that are the drive and kicks and those, we've done a really good job knocking them down."

From there, along with Stricklin, Bellevue East was also led by senior Mya Skoff (18 points) and Reimer (17) and took a 49-29 lead into halftime on a buzzer-beating three by Mae Mae Gilmore.

Consistently broken down by the Chieftains offense, 28 points from Jenna Hopp and an additional 14 from Kate Hughes weren't nearly enough for the Rams.

Even with limited scouting, slowing down both was the aiming for Wilson.

"(Hopp) is a very talented player. We knew that coming in. We haven't seen them a ton in person just being from Iowa, but we thought we can make things tough on her. 25 (Hughes) also shoots it really well. So if we could limit those two then we would have a good chance to win."

The surge continued into the third quarter as the Chieftains offense continued to flow freely, with Stricklin up to her total by the end of the quarter.

Bellevue East (13-3) 18;31;28;14 -- 91

Glenwood (11-8) 14;15;15;16 -- 60