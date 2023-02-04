Clutch was the only way to describe the game-winning shot off the hand of Auburn’s Olivia Swanson that sunk Elmwood-Murdock in the ECNC tournament final on Saturday.

“We had a couple opportunities to put it away and weren't able to do that,” Knights head coach Paul Dwyer said. “We knew what they're gonna do. Nos. 22 (Swanson) and 12 (Jamisyn Kirkpatrick) are shooters and we got a little tangled up. 12 went corner on us and I think we kind of switched a little bit, 22 came out and hit a big shot, so give all the credit for them.”

Swanson proved the strength of the Bulldogs shooters, and exploited defensive mistakes by the Knights at the end.

The Knights were held scoreless for the first five minutes-plus until Tatum Backemeyer split a pair of free throws. Trailing 9-4 at the end of the first quarter, offense was at a premium for E-M.

But the Knights started the second quarter with a 14-0 run, as Backemeyer and Jordan Vogler led the way.

The pair combined for 16 points in the first half, and went back-to-back with a three (Backemeyer) and layup (Vogler) to close the half after the Bulldogs had answered with a 9-0 run to briefly retain the advantage. E-M went into halftime with a slim 19-18 lead.

Dwyer added that the Knights were able to run out in transition and control the tempo by pushing the ball and finishing with layups.

The second half got started with an even third quarter that ended tied at 23.

The Knights jumped ahead 28-25 on a 5-0 solo run by Brooke Goudie finished with an and-one conversion, but couldn’t convert most free throws down the stretch.

Laney Frahm missed the front end of a one-and-one, and after a timeout by each team with 10.2 (Auburn) and 3.3 seconds left (E-M after a foul), Swanson stepped up with her buzzer-beating three to finish off a 15-point performance (five made threes).

But Dwyer is confident of the Knights’ future.

“They’re a resilient group and we told them in the locker room that we're working for something a little bit bigger at the end of the year and you learn from this and move on.”

The loss knocks the Knights to 15-5 and runners-up after back-to-back ECNC championships, while the Bulldogs improve to 14-7. Backemeyer led the Knights 14 points.

E-M is next in action at home against JCC on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Auburn (14-7) 9;9;5;10 – 33

E-M (15-5) 4;15;4;9 – 32