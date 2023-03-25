Both Bellevue East and West earned trips to the state tournament, as did Elmwood-Murdock in Class D1, and a plethora of talent was on display in The Times' coverage area this winter.

Here are the First and Second teams with the best of the best in Sarpy and Cass counties.

First Team

Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock – The Knights were led to their third-straight state tournament appearance by Backemeyer, who head coach Paul Dwyer said “had the ability to hit big shots in the biggest games.”

Backemeyer averaged 14.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game and got to the free throw line for 117 shots.

Ahnica Russell-Brown, Bellevue West – Tallying over a century of assists and rebounds, Ahnica Russell-Brown was the No. 2 scoring option for the state semifinalist Thunderbirds. Averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 assists per game, Russell-Brown was the ideal point guard to go alongside forward Naomi White.

Rease Murtaugh, Papillion-La Vista – Monarchs sophomore averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a versatile leader. Murtaugh also made 59 threes as Papio went 7-3 in January but struggled early and late in the season.

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East – Ranking sixth in Class A with 16.3 points per game, Skoff continued to be a scoring machine in her senior season for the Chieftains.

Skoff also dished out three assists, grabbed 4.3 rebounds and two steals per game while blocking nearly a shot per game as East made their 20th trip to state.

Naomi White, Bellevue West – The Thunderbirds reached the state semifinals behind the prolific scoring of White, who nearly averaged a double-double with 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

The T-Birds junior shot 34 percent from the field and from three as West finished the season 22-6.

Sixth woman

Laney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock – “Laney was our best defender and one of the best defenders I have ever coached,” Knights head coach Paul Dwyer said. “She was always assigned the other team's best perimeter player. She turned into our best perimeter shooter as the season went on. She was one of the leading assist makers in D1 in the state of Nebraska. (We) could not afford to take her off the court.”

Frahm averaged 7.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, while achieving a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio, which Dwyer called “unbelievable” considering how often Frahm handled the basketball.

Second Team

Lilly Stobbe, Platteview – Trojans guard ran point as Platteview finished with a 13-11 record, with ten of those losses coming against state-tournament teams.

“Very skilled on the offensive end,” Platteview head coach Kevin Freeman wrote to The Times. “She had the ball in hand the majority of the time and was able to create shots for herself and teammates.”

Stobbe shot just under 40 percent on twos and 32 percent from three for the Trojans.

Jayla Wilson, Bellevue East – Behind Mya Skoff, East sophomore Wilsonwas a true two-way guard, averaging 9.4 points and four assists with two steals per game.

Kenzie Melcher, Bellevue West – Melcher guarded the opponents best player and averaged 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, making 55 threes over the T-Birds season journey to the state semifinals.

Sophia Ackerman, Conestoga – A four-year starter and team captain for the Cougars, Ackerman averaged seven points and seven rebounds per game.

Brooklyn Holloway, Papillion-La Vista – Holloway stepped up in the post for the Monarchs alongside Mia Slizinski, averaging 8.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Sixth woman

Charlee Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South – Titans sophomore missed several games with an injury, but nearly averaged a double-double (10.2 points, 8.6 rebounds per game) to step up for Taylor Mauch, who was hurt after seven games.

Solomon also led Papio South with two steals per game in a tough season.

Honorable mentions

Bellevue East: Kara Stricklin, Mack Reimer, RyLee McLucas, Jamyla Gilmore, Bra’Ni Jackson.

Bellevue West: Dani Coyer, Zhyael Dotzler, Faith Elmore.

Conestoga: MacKaylee Madsen, Sophia Ackerman, Haven Zimmerman.

Elmwood-Murdock: Ella Zierott, Jordan Vogler, Brooke Goudie.

Gretna: Aidan Pohlmann, Brooke Rose.

Omaha Gross: Makenna Earnest, Megan Hempel, Savana Sweeney.

Papillion-La Vista: Mia Slizinski, Taliyah Jackson.

Papillion-La Vista South: Taylor Mauch, Kate Ligon, Mya Lempp, Ella Morehouse, Clare Ullery.

Platteview: Emily Wiebelhaus, Baylee Tex, Kate Roseland.

Plattsmouth: Averi Winters, Jolie Dix, Ashleigh Widick.