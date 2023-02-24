MURDOCK, Ne. -- Nothing to lose.

That’s the mindset for Elmwood-Murdock as they make their third straight state appearance, but look to improve from back-to-back first-round exits, last year as the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in Class D1.

The Knights punched their ticket back to state for the third straight season with a 54-29 win on Friday night over Sterling in the D1-5 District Final. Elmwood-Murdock still has a bigger goal in mind, but don’t call it a redemption tour.

“It's always a fun experience every year, it's a different group, the personalities are different, this group has grown and I kind of told them at the beginning of the year, this team I thought would probably grow as much as any team we ever had,” Knights head coach Paul Dwyer. “And I think it showed tonight, nobody expected us to be here”

Last year, the Knights were the No. 1 seed heading into the D1 State Tournament as a favorite, but fell in the first round quarterfinals, 47-46 to Cedar Catholic.

But after losing four senior starters and bringing in a whole new team, the Knights “never bring up last year.”

“Once it’s done, we always talk about our ability to turn the page, whether it’s per game, per possession, per practice, per drill, and this group has really taken that on,” Dwyer said. “We’re never on a redemption tour. We knew a(n East Central Nebraska) Conference tournament was a disappointing loss for us, but we said whatever we wanted at the end of the year was still in front of us, and that’s always been our focus.”

“We were just thinking, new start, a whole new game, don’t even think about past years, just right now, and focus on the moment,” junior Laney Frahm added.

In Friday’s D1-5 District Final, E-M held Sterling without a made field goal in the first half. The game plan was to limit Minnesota (softball) commit Macy Richardson, which they did, holding her to zero first-half points and nine in the game.

“Our main goal was to stop No. 2,” said lone E-M senior Ella Zierott, who Dwyer credited for her defensive effort in the win. “Which is why we played a box-and-one pretty much the whole time. And get out to shooters, 44” – Katy Boldt, who was scoreless until she made a trio of threes in the fourth – “and stop their big posts on the inside, 24” – Lauren Harms, scored four, all at the free throw line – “and I think overall, we did a really good job of stopping them and that’s what our whole goal was, was to not let them score.”

The motivation for Zierott was to not end her career on a district final defeat, and added that making it back to state was “really exciting.” As a whole, the senior guard wanted to make the best of the season even after back-to-back first-round exits.

“Especially after last year, we were rated No. 1 throughout the whole season and I didn’t really have much hope going into this season, I just wanted to finish it out with a bang,” Zierott said.

A bang is exactly how the Knights started Friday’s district final, going on a 9-2 run in the first quarter and 7-0 in the second, the Knights pulled ahead to a 25-7 lead at halftime. Junior Jordan Vogler (eight points) and freshman Brooklyn Mans (six) led the Knights in scoring.

“(The key was) definitely just being aggressive and Dwyer told us to take it to the hoop, we had nothing else to lose, you might as well just give it your all, so that's what I kind of just tried to do,” Vogler said.

Vogler added that staying behind was the key to limiting Richardson and the posts on defense.

With a 6-0 run to start the quarter and nine points from junior Tatum Backemeyer pushed the advantage to 38-16.

Backemeyer finished with 22 points, pouring in an impressive 13 in the fourth.

“I just knew that I just had to keep getting shot ups and eventually they'd fall or eventually I had to get open or they'd get tired on defense. So just to keep the energy going,” the E-M junior said.

After finishing off a 54-29 win, Backemeyer added that it’s “really awesome” to make state three straight seasons, and said the Knights “want to keep going.”

“Basically, this year I’d say the key is just we’ve got nothing to lose,” she said. “It’s not like we haven’t lost before, so we might as well give it all we got and play hard and we’ll do well.”

Vogler admitted in previous years they had been “kind of scared.”

“We were definitely kind of scared the other years going into it, but we’ve lost first round every single time, we really have nothing left to lose at this point,” Vogler said. “Like I said, we just have to give it our all and we’re definitely gonna go all out this year.”

E-M will play on Wednesday, March 1 at either Pinnacle Bank Arena (morning game times) or Bob Devaney Center (evening) in Lincoln.

Sterling (17-7) 5;2;9;13 – 29

Elmwood-Murdock (21-5) 11;14;13;16 – 54