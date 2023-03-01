The journey once again ended in the first game in Lincoln for Elmwood-Murdock, as the Knights fell to Hastings St. Cecilia in the D-1 state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“The game tonight came down to the physical play, they had an inside presence that was difficult for us to stop,” Knights head coach Paul Dwyer said. “We had some shots that didn't drop that normally have dropped during the year and the free throw line hurt us and offensive rebounds.”

With just one made free throw in the first five minutes of action, the Knights got a couple shots to fall to avoid falling out of the game early and trailed 10-6 after the first quarter to last year's C2 state champions.

“That was kind of the difference to the game, but one game doesn’t define the season, doesn't define this group. They had a heck of a year, 21 wins is hard to do with the schedule we play. Got a chance to play down at Pinnacle Bank, and that's all you can ask for, you know, ball will go in or it won’t.”

The Bluehawks finished the first half with four made threes, led by Ryann Sabatka with one just before the halftime buzzer sounded. Sabatka finished the half with nine points.

Five different E-M scorers etched their names on the scoresheet, but it wasn’t enough to overcome long cold spells as the Knights trailed 24-13 at the break.

Senior Ella Zierott put in a shift on defense, tallying six steals in the first half alone, and rounded out her high school career.

“We've always had the heart and soul of our program, and Ella’s been it this year,” Dwyer said. “The only senior we had coming in, three year starter for us. She just doesn't get a lot of accolades, but I tell you what, if you take her off the floor, you just can't afford to do that. She does all the little stuff, she defends real well, gets steals, rebounds as well as any guard that I've had. And tonight, she had a couple of good shots for us. So that was good to see. That's always tough for the seniors to go and especially for somebody like Ella who's just meant everything in the last four years for me.”

Down by double digits the rest of the way, Jordan Vogler and Tatum Backemeyer – who Dwyer called a “water bug” who goes “100 miles per hour” – combined for 21 points and “speaks testament” to the players in the E-M program.

“This group, they've never given up, they’re battlers, they're hustlers, they're players that we talked (with) about possession by possession, turning the page. Whatever happened in the past happened in the past. We try not to scoreboard watch much whether we're up ten, whether we're up 20, whether we're down ten or down 20.”

Ultimately, the fight reduced the deficit down to 12, but the Knights’ season ended in defeat.

Elmwood-Murdock (21-6) 6;7;8;16 – 37

Hastings St. Cecilia (18-7) 10;14;15;10 – 49