Bellevue West made just one field goal in the first quarter and never fully recovered in a 68-47 loss to Millard South in the Class A Girls State semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday night.

“We talked to our kids about going into the game that the first quarter was important,” Thunderbirds head coach Dane Bacon said. “We knew Millard South was going to be gunning for us, we knew that they were going to give us a great effort.”

Bacon added that when they thought they could have good shots, they turned the ball over, and when they did get good shots, they weren’t falling.

“Unfortunately, I thought that that kind of affected our effort and our focus,” Bacon continued. “Defensively made it really hard to get back in transition and they're a really good team, give them credit, but we just weren't good enough today.”

Good pressure and speeding up the pace of the game, along with Khloe Lemon scoring 12 single-handedly, left Bellevue West unsettled and allowed easy opportunities for Millard South.

With 15 seconds left in the first quarter, Naomi White knocked down the T-Birds’ first field goal of the game, but it was already effectively too late after the Patriots ran ahead with a 17-0 run to start the game.

The deficit grew to 42-9 by halftime, as Lemon and Mya Babbitt combined for 33 points in the first half, Babbitt drilling five threes in the half – finished with a state tournament record eight – as the Patriots made shot after shot.

“Psychologically it's tough, but at the end of the day, when you're facing adversity, we ask our kids to play hard and continue to compete,” Bacon said. “I think that's all you can ask of them. I thought we did that. I thought we played really hard but at the end of the day, we weren't good enough today.”

Moving into the future, the T-Birds maintain a nucleus with all five starters.

“We feel really great about the year that we had. It was a big accomplishment to get to the state semifinals. We hope that we can use that in the summer to have our kids get a little bit better, get back into the gym, kind of fine tune some things and see if we can get going on another run next year.”

Lone senior, Faith Elmore, was a leader for the T-Birds off the bench and will continue her career at Grand View University.

“She can play so hard, and we're really gonna miss the effort and the energy that she brought every single day,” Bacon said. “She's a kid that whether she's hurt, not feeling good, she brings it every day. It's going to be a leader that we're going to miss next year.”

Bacon added they will be rooting for her at Grand View but will need to have someone step into Elmore’s role as a “great asset.”

Bellevue West’s season ends with a record of 22-6 and an appearance in the state semifinals.

Bellevue West (22-6) 3;6;18;20– 47

Millard South (26-2) 22;20;18;8 – 68