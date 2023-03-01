LINCOLN -- "All of it."

That's how much Wednesday's 63-46 win over crosstown rival Bellevue East in the Girls Class A state quarterfinals meant for Bellevue West junior Ahnica Russell-Brown.

The Thunderbirds never looked back after a quick start at Pinnacle Bank Arena to avenge a 65-51 loss two weeks ago.

"We really wanted to come back and bounce back over the loss we took," she said.

The T-birds opened with dominant defense as the Chieftains were held scoreless for the first 3:39 before Bra’Ni Jackson broke the seal on the basket.

“Yeah, that was huge,” T-Birds head coach Dane Bacon said. “That was what we talked about is establishing yourself defensively, get some stops because it's going to make the game easier. I thought the last time that we played them, we kind of went reverse. We tried to outscore them and that's not the way you beat really good teams.”

After losing the previous matchup 65-51 at East, the T-Birds ran ahead 9-0 early.

“I mean, we had some good looks in the paint early on that didn't fall, but we continued to stay focused on just playing hard and all you can ask them to do is control what they can and that's playing with a really good energy and intensity, and I thought they did that,” East head coach Brittany Wilson said.

Naomi White and Russell-Brown led the way with 18 points combined for West, while Mya Skoff was held to just four first-half points and East missed eight free throws.

The Chieftains were also without the team's second-leading scorer, Kara Stricklin.

“Our main thing was to come in the game, and give it all we got, punch them good one time coming out (to start) the game,” Russell-Brown said.

On limiting Skoff, who finished with just six points, Bacon said the key was to deny her the ball.

“We tried to not let her catch it, easier said than done, I think (that’s) what everybody tries to do, she's an outstanding player. I don't think that I'm gonna miss playing against her too much but we have a lot of respect (for her). I was able to coach Mya a little bit in the summer, so she's a great player.”

Bacon added that it took a team effort to limit Skoff, and the team aspect also translated to offense.

For Wilson, Skoff and fellow senior Mackenzie Reimer have been “very special” to the Chieftains program.

“I think Mack probably doesn't get the credit she deserves just because she doesn't score it maybe as much, but she does do a ton of other impactful things that matter when you want to win and she's very unselfish,” Wilson said. “They went to a diamond one (defense) against her (Skoff), which shows a lot of what people think of her ability to try to take her away but instead of forcing things she doesn't care, Mya just wants to win. So she'll find the open person and that's what she tried to do tonight.”

Wilson added she looks forward to what her pair of seniors achieve in college, and is proud of her team for eclipsing 20 wins.

Trailing 25-16 at the break, the Chieftains fought back as Jackson and Jayla Wilson stepped up to combine for 15 points in the third to cut a 16-point deficit down to eight.

But Dani Coyer, who had a swift recovery from an injury before the season, knocked down a couple of threes as they rained down from all over to push West back ahead comfortably.

“Dani’s a stud. She's a good player. She hit a bunch of threes for us in previous years. So we believe in our players a lot because they're good, because they put that time in because they work really hard. And that was kind of our focus, too is getting stops and trusting each other, believe that your teammates have your back and are going to get things done.”

The T-Birds were able to ride out the short Chieftains rally and came away with a 63-46 win in what Bacon called a "championship effort."

"I didn't think that we were playing our best basketball (recently), but I'm just super proud that our kids responded, and they gave a championship effort today and we know it doesn't get easier on Friday."

On Friday at 6 p.m., the T-Birds will take on No. 1 Millard South, who they defeated in the Metro Conference Tournament final on Jan. 2 before losing in an overtime thriller 93-91 ten days later.