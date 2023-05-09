OMAHA -- Gretna's dominance that has spanned the length of three seasons brought an end to Papillion-La Vista's special season in the state quarterfinals at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.

The Dragon dominion began with the De Fini sisters, as junior London opened the scoring with a shot that found the top right corner of the net from an angle that would normally only present an opportunity for a cross. But the shot somehow bulged the net for her sixth goal of the season and put Gretna ahead 1-0 in the eighth minute.

London admitted that it was intended to be a cross, but after it went in, she found younger sister, Sonora (sophomore) for an embrace.

"I love my sister. I love playing with her," London said. "Obviously playing with Savannah last year, I love that. She's the first person I go to because we got that connection and we love each other so much and we always help each other on the field, that was an amazing feeling."

Four minutes later, a corner kick punched up in the air by Monarchs junior goalkeeper Morgan Byrd found the feet of Sonora, who executed a superb turn and finish into the back of the net for her 17th goal.

Within a two-minute span right in the middle of the first half, junior Allison Marshall and sophomore Karli Williams scored from the penalty spot, Marshall extending her tally on the season to 21 after a foul in the box, and Williams scoring No. 6 after a handball.

Sophomore Addison Larock added to the Gretna glut of goals inside of two minutes before halftime to send the No. 1 seed to the break up 5-0.

After a fairly quiet first 24 minutes of the second half, Mallorie Maderak passed off to Isabelle Franks, who sent a beautiful arching shot from the left outside edge of the penalty box into the top right corner of the net to add to the Dragons tally.

The biggest difference for Gretna after eking out a 1-0 win over Papio in the season opener: familiarity with a new formation.

"At the beginning of the season, we started a new formation this year," London said. "I think that we just needed to ease into that, and I think once we did, we started playing more as a team. We started connecting more, and I think that as the season went on, we got more confident in the positions we were playing. So I think that was the difference."

Running an uncommon and unfamiliar formation, the change was what it took for the Dragons to run their players in as many places as possible.

"That's what it took to get the appropriate players on the field together," head coach Chace Hutchison said. "And that's the job of the coach. And Papio was our first game, and there was definitely some things to work out in that first game and the girls know it now. And they feel confident in it, they know the movements, they know the patterns, and they find each other, so you can see the growth of their technical game and tactical game can definitely be seen in first game to this game against the same opponent."

For Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh, it's a tough end to a season with a group of 12 seniors that reached the first state tournament for the program since 2019.

"It's such a great group of girls. I mean, I am so fortunate just to practice, games, the bus rides, it's just such a great group to be around, and it's been a blast. So it's sad when it ends, but yeah, just a great group and we had some ups and downs this year, but just battled the whole way through. And I'm just proud of them."

Knowing they were the underdog, Walsh said the Monarchs defended well until the opening goal.

"They'd had a couple half chances, and then they're just so talented that even when it is a cross, it goes in. So it's tough when they're not playing well, and they played really well, today."

Walsh also expected only a handful of chances, but even in defeat was happy to get Papio back to Morrison.

"It was really awesome to have those seniors, we were telling them at the end of the game here, that it hurts right now but to be able to look back on some of those memories," Walsh said, listing off the district final shootout win over Lincoln Pius X, close battles with rivals Papio South, and the overtime win at Millard North.

"Those are the things that are going to stick out to them in five, ten, 15 years down the road, and we made a lot of good memories this year. So great for that senior class that contributed so much to the program. And then a great experience for all the younger girls, especially our five freshmen and couple sophomores that are on the team, that hopefully we can build on this and make this an annual thing."

Gretna advances to Friday's semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Omaha Westside and Marian.