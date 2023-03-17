Gretna Dragons girls soccer head coach Chace Hutchison can relate to boys head coach Tyler Ortlieb when it comes to the early tests.

His side, which won a second-straight state title in record fashion a year ago, had an opening night match against Omaha Marian in a No. 1 vs No. 2 battle on Thursday night, but the weather had other ideas.

Then comes a Saturday morning showdown with an Omaha Skutt team that owns the last two Class B trophies.

“That’s the way we wanted our schedule designed,” Hutchison said. “We want those challenges. Those are the games we get excited for.”

The slate also includes five matches scheduled against fellow preseason Top 10 teams.

No one will be crying for the Dragons, though. After breaking the single-season scoring record in 2021, Gretna set the new standard for goals in a Class A girls final with a 6-1 victory over Lincoln Southeast. They’re a combined 42-1 over the last two seasons.

Back for Gretna is Gatorade player of the year Allison Marshall, a Kansas State recruit that racked up 15 goals and six assists as a sophomore a year ago. She’s joined by fellow All-Nebraska first-team selection Ava Makovicka — a Nebraska signee.

The Dragons should also receive a boost from the return of midfielder Madelyn White, one of the state’s top players that missed the majority of last season with a torn ACL.

“Madelyn’s injury last year was obviously a down moment for us,” Hutchison said. “She was just starting to thrive into her role and come into what we had seen her sophomore year.”

It was no surprise, he said, that White — an Augustana recruit — attacked the rehab process.

“She spent the last eight months getting mentally prepared and she’s been a weight room warrior,” he said. “I think she’s coming back more physically fit and stronger. Still is going to have that speed, still going to have that flair. I’m just excited to have that talent on the field, but maybe more excited to see her put the ending to her story.”

At Papillion-La Vista – the team the Dragons defeated 4-0 in the district final to make the state tournament – second-year head coach Zach Walsh expects to “be competitive in every game” this season.

“We lost some great seniors last year, but return playmakers at every level of the team. This year's senior class is outstanding and had a great offseason these last couple of months.”

Their season was supposed to start off “with a bang” against cross town rivals at Papio South on Thursday, but the wintry weather caused that game to be postponed.

The Monarchs were then supposed to play in a tournament at Kearney on Saturday that was also postponed. Now, the Monarchs will start their season as the last one ended: at defending state champion Gretna on Tuesday (after The Times’ print deadline). This year, Walsh hopes they can overcome that final hurdle by season’s end.

“We hope to end our season playing down at Morrison Stadium in the state tournament.”

Standing in the way will be the loss of five starters and “multiple contributors” from last year’s team.

“It just takes time to gel as a new team and we don't have the luxury of a slow start.”

Leading the Monarchs will be Laina Souerdyke, who missed last year with an injury and is “really looking forward to being back on the pitch.”

“Beyond her talents, her positive attitude is great to have around.”

Papio also returns several players through the middle of the team. Two-year starter, junior Morgan Byrd, returns back in net and the second-year partnership of seniors Lexie Buso and Anna Sis will lead the backline.

“Sophomore Izzy Ashby will be a strong presence in our midfield and junior Maggie Turner returns up top. There will also be several freshman contributors. I'm excited not only for this year, but for the future of Monarch Soccer.”

Across town, Papio South also fell just short in the final challenge, falling 2-0 to Lincoln Southwest in their district final.

The graduations of goalkeeper Jena Schultz – 15th in Nebraska with 103 saves last year – and prominent goal-scorers Margaret Madden, Mia Lang and Dylann Ehegartner leave holes at major positions on the corner of Highway 370 and 108th St.

However, the Titans return a lineup that distributed goals evenly and was solid at the back. Leading the charge will be senior midfielder and future Creighton Bluejay Savanna Solomon.

In Springfield, Platteview (11-6 in 2022) also fell one step short with a 3-1 defeat at Grand Island Northwest in the district final.

The Trojans were Trailblazer Conference Tournament champions with a thrilling 2-1 win over Ralston in double overtime in the final, but lose winning goal scorer – and team leader – Emma Middleton.

“We have a lot of changes for this year,” Trojans head coach Katie Hobbs said. “We are focusing on a smaller number of girls and how to really play a two touch game. We have new coaches that will bring new energy to the team.”

Along with Middleton, Platteview lost a “big group of senior starters that have big shoes to fill.”

No longer able to field a junior varsity team, the Trojans will also miss Olivia Kohl, who has been a main staple in their midfield but is out for her senior year due to knee surgery.

Some key returners leading the way are goalie Eve Drummond, a senior this year who “has been a tremendous leader on the field and off.”

Baylee Tex and Kaitlyn Gillen are two of the team’s top scorers, and Hobbs said they “will need to step up and be leaders this year.”

“Mackenzie Jensen as a freshman played a big role in our defense and will continue to be a big part of it this year.”

Moving east to Bellevue, the Chieftains and Thunderbirds both look to flip losing records to above .500.

“As a program this year we are looking to flip some of those tough results last year into positive ones this year,” East head coach Nate Frankman said. “Our conference is filled with talented players and coaches everywhere. Night in and night out you are tested by teams within the area. We had a good year last year with some very close games with top teams in the state and are hopeful that we can get some results throughout the season.”

Their season ended with back-to-back losses to Papio (outscored 7-1), and losing nine of 11 starters from last year gives the Chieftains a mix of returners and new players.

“Just like any team in the state, we will have runs of form where we look really good as well as some tough stretches. Our staff will work to get our squad playing our best soccer down the stretch as we get into districts and hopefully make a district final.”

Seniors Lara Arnold, Alyssa Brandes, Sydney McManigal, and Mackenzie Reimer will lead the way along and bring “experience and talent” to East.

“The rest of our squad will be filled with some players looking to prove themselves and break into our best (starting) 11. Our staff is excited to have some upcoming talent including (junior) Kaylie Senior who missed a lot of last year due to injury. Other girls with varsity experience are juniors Mady Tyner, Emma and Grace Eltiste Natalie Roberts, and sophomore Fallyn Glomb.

The Chieftains are “excited about” freshmen Bailey Jones and Hailey Serrano, sophomore Gabby Dill, and junior Lilly Jones, and a “few other freshmen filled with potential.”

At West, Alan Carr said a “big group of seniors” means an expectation to turn around a 5-11 record into a winning season.

“We had six freshmen make the varsity roster so trying to get them up to speed as quickly as possible will be important to us.”

Carr called Faith Proskel the Thunderbirds’ “glue teammate,” while Maddy Servern and McKenna Blackburn return as the team leaders in goals and assists, respectively.

Freshman Zoey Ryan was tabbed as an upcoming leader by Carr.

At Bryan, Megan Streeter said the Bears are “looking to continue to grow and build off” last year’s 5-11 finish.

She hopes to build a strong back line of experienced seniors, led by Leslie Diaz and Dana Salcedo.

“We lost several seniors to graduation, who will be replaced by freshmen and sophomores this year. My mids/forwards will be young, but I’m excited to see them grow and rise to the challenge.”

Junior center midfielder Ruby Macias will be joined by Veronica Gonzalez on the outside.

In Cass County, Plattsmouth brings back junior Ireland Todd – team-high 14 goals – and sophomore goalkeeper Julia Sweeney – sixth in Nebraska with 135 saves.

The Blue Devils finished just a couple of games under .500 (8-10) and began 2023 with a x-x win/loss versus Beatrice. Last year, Plattsmouth’s season ended against Anton Yost’s Conestoga Cougars.

Each player for the Cougars endorsed the team handbook with an opportunity to write two goals.

“There is a broad range of individual goals. From goals scored, assists, ball skills, playing time, consistency, et cetera,” Yost said. “The seniors met before the season and had many which we reduced to the following:

Improve/master the first touch. Especially out of the air.

All team members to be Punctual for all team events.

Minimum One score every 7 set pieces.

Improve on field communication.

Become more technically advanced by emphasizing the things we don't like to. I.e. left foot.

Reflect more on games. Learning from film study of games through HUDL.

Know one’s position on the field. Also how to fill when a teammate makes a run.

Play smart and composed.

Three players honorable mention or higher.

A challenge the Cougars will have to overcome is lack of depth and limited experience.

“We have seven seniors (who) have played the game for years. This is great!” Yost exclaimed. “We also have many that are first time players – two of which are seniors. Time on the ball and touches are limited. Many need to improve their skills away from practice.”

Senior captains Jameson Yost (forward/attacking midfielder), Mackaylee Madsen center back/defensive mid) and Sophia Tegels (mid/goalkeeper).

The other four Conestoga seniors are Addie Priefert, Sydney Honaker, Ella Wilson and Kylie Cooke.

Last year, the Cougars finished 9-8, losing 10-0 to Skutt Catholic to conclude the season.

Finally, the Omaha Gross Catholic Cougars finished 3-12 in 2022, but have a young but talented keeper – sophomore Mayse Fritz, 13th in Nebraska with 117 saves, second in Class B – and all goal scorers (just nine goals scored) return to Gross.

Here are the preseason ratings for Nebraska high school girls soccer by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek.

Top 10

Rank, school, record, previous ranking

1. Gretna, 21-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 17-3, 3

3. Omaha Skutt, 17-2, 2

4. Lincoln East, 13-3, 6

5. Lincoln Southwest, 14-3, 5

6. Norris, 19-2, 10

7. Omaha Westside, 12-6, 8

8. Millard West, 10-6, NR

9. Lincoln Pius X, 11-5, 7,

10. Elkhorn South, 11-6, 9

Class A

1. Gretna, 21-0, 1

2. Omaha Marian, 17-3, 3

3. Lincoln East, 13-3, 5

4. Lincoln Southwest, 14-3, 4

5. Omaha Westside, 12-6, 7

6. Millard West, 10-6, 9

7. Lincoln Pius X, 11-5, 6

8. Elkhorn South, 11-6, 8

9. Lincoln Southeast, 16-2, 2

10. Columbus, 11-5, 10

COMMENTS: A clear front-runner and a field looking to chase it down. Gretna’s back-to-back titles have left little doubt as to who the state title goes through. The Dragon talent and depth has been unmatched over the last two seasons, and there’s not much difference with this version.

Nick Rubek from the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.