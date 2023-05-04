Gretna halted Bellevue West’s five-game winning streak to extend their own 42-game run and solidify their place at Morrison Stadium for next week’s state tournament with a 3-0 win Thursday evening.

But it wasn’t easy for the Dragons, as the Thunderbirds defense bent but didn’t break for the first 62 minutes of the match.

“They did great,” T-Birds head coach Alan Carr said. “When you play against Gretna, you know you’re not going to have the ball very much, so you got to work hard, you got to stop shots, block crosses, you got to head the ball, you got to kick the ball. So they did great. To last 62 minutes against some of the attacking players they have, I’m really proud of them.”

Dragons senior Ava Makovicka said Bellevue West packed the box and stuck close.

“They were on us as soon as we got a touch, it seemed like they were putting that pressure. And so (at) halftime, we talked and we told ourselves we need to settle down and we were gonna get the opportunity, and once we got our first opportunity more just came from there.”

Second-year Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison added that his message at the break was simply to loosen up and smile.

“We were getting the possessions that we wanted, it just felt like we were feeling a large amount of pressure. So the message was fairly simple at halftime and that is smile, high five each other, relax, actually have fun playing soccer the second half, and they came out and did it.”

That breakthrough came when sophomore Kendall Dobberstein finished a one-on-one with T-Birds senior goalkeeper Chloe Easterling – who put together a solid performance between the posts – in the 62nd minute, though it did appear an offside call went missing.

There was little doubt six minutes later, though, as Dobberstein played a perfect ball across to junior Allison Marshall for a tap in goal. For Hutchison, Dobberstein provided a usual spark off the bench.

“We see it all the time from Kendall, it’s the spark, it’s the energy, she has that burst about her not only on the field speed-wise, but she has a huge personality and tremendous confidence.”

Hutchison added that Dobberstein capitalized in a big moment to score, and displayed an unselfish attitude in the assist.

“(She had) the presence of mind to play it across the box like that when I think maybe a year ago Kendall would have taken that shot instead. You can see the maturity as a player. She had her head up, and, like you said, tap in for Allison, and that's what we needed.”

As the final minutes wound off the clock, senior Makovicka scored in her final game at Gretna. Hutchison said she “always seems” to be the the right place at the right time, while Makovicka said scoring was the best feeling.

“It's the best feeling scoring a goal. Like I said, it's senior year, which makes it even more special. And scoring in the game that sends us to state is just the best feeling.”

“She works really, really hard behind the scenes for us,” Hutchison added. “She's a team-first player, and she has a storied career. All of our seniors do. Their freshman year is canceled by COVID. But since that moment, when they've actually been able to compete on the field, our seniors are gonna go down as one of the more successful senior classes in Nebraska soccer history. They got two titles, they got three Metro championships. And now they get to go to Morrison again to finish it off where they where they belong.”

At the state tournament, where Gretna looks to three-peat, Hutchison said they will need to be confident and support each other against great competition.

“It's gonna be a big atmosphere. And our ability to be emotionally and mentally strong in those critical moments is going to be a key for us. We have all the time in the world. It's about us internally, how do we handle things and how do we come together?”

Hutchison added that making a trip should never be taken advantage of, and that the Dragons will enjoy the experience.

Gretna is sure to be the No. 1 seed, with brackets released in the next couple of days. The quarterfinals will be played Tuesday.