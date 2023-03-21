Gretna began the defense of back-to-back state titles with a "classic first game" 1-0 win over Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday, March 21.

"It's a classic first first game of the season, right?" Dragons head coach Chace Hutchison said. "There's always going to be stuff to work out, we're not at our top (form) yet. I feel like tonight was pretty good. We had really good possession. The girls were seeing the field well, and we were getting opportunities. We had shots where we want them. It's just a matter of finishing and finishing (the moves) off. Credit to Papio, that's a state team right there."

For the Monarchs, head coach Zach Walsh didn't know what to expect after having three games postponed due to poor weather conditions, but was left "proud of the girls" and how they battled throughout the match.

"I'm not big on moral victories, but damn, you hold the two-time defending state champs that have broken records for goal scoring in the last couple years to one goal, we'll definitely learn from this and get better going forward."

However, one breakthrough came on a scrum in front of goal when a save by Monarchs junior Morgan Byrd was parried back out to Dragons senior Ava Makovicka, who finished off the shot into the back of the net in the 18th minute.

"Ava is one of those players that we need to get on the ball, and she loves to drive it forward and she always seems to be in the right place at the right time and she's a confidence player. And she always seems to break the game open for us. We can always count on her," Hutchison said.

Aside from that, the Monarchs back line was physical and allowed "no easy turns" in the penalty box.

For Walsh, the great leadership at the back starts with Byrd in net and a pair of experienced center backs.

"Morgan Byrd in goal, she's a junior and she's started since the middle of her freshman year," he said. "And then two of our captains are our two center backs, Lexie (Buso) and Anna (Sis), both started as juniors last year. They work really well together. And then we had two girls that have just really stepped up into those outside back roles and that was another -- I don't want to say question mark -- but it was just, let's see how this goes. And Brook (Holloway) and Clementine (Smidt) played fantastic at outside back today."

Walsh added that while Gretna certainly had their chances, he was proud of how the Monarchs "battled the whole game," while Hutchison said Papio was structured and kept everything in front of their backline, leaving little to no one-on-one attacks against the goalie.

But with plenty of chances to finish with more goals, Hutchison they'll need to first look at the film before making assessments.

"They're very fast, powerful athletes," he said. "They've been in the weight room. And so they have to understand they have to get their shoulders over the ball. They gotta get over the ball and make the goalie make a save. We want to challenge goalies, we don't want to bail them out by sending it 10 feet over the goal, and it's about watching film. It's about talking about it and then in practice training at game speed, and working in honing our techniques."

Gretna also got back a valuable player from a major knee injury: Madelyn 'Red' White, who also celebrated her birthday.

"It was so good to see her back. I mean, last year, she put in a lot of work and to have that injury in the (Metro) final, if everyone could see how much work she's put in behind the scenes and how badly she's wanted to get back on the field, everyone in the state would be rooting for her. And I told her just now in the locker room it was like she never left. I mean, her explosion, her speed, her ability to get around people. And then she had a couple of just rocket shots. One hit the upper post, and otherwise, I mean, just probably would have broke the net."

The Dragons move to 1-0 with the win ahead of a match at Omaha Westside on Friday, while the Monarchs (0-1) host Bellevue East the same day.