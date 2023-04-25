Platteview won their second straight Trailblazer Conference title on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Ralston on freshman Shaylla Hobbs' winning goal.

Last year, the Trojans triumphed 2-1 in overtime of an exciting match to avenge a loss on penalties to the Rams the year before for their first TBC championship since 1998.

This time, the wait for the next was nowhere near as long.

"I think for this team, it's absolutely amazing. We lost a lot of good players last year and we had to rebuild the team, and for this team to piece some things together and come out and play strong and win it. I mean, Ralston always a good opponent. So come on, to do that is amazing," Platteview head coach Katie Hobbs said.

In the first half, Platteview took control of the game after about five minutes when Ralston came out of the gates strong. The Trojans played the rest of the first half on the front foot, with a couple of shots corralled by Ralston keeper Saydi Headley. Platteview junior Baylee Tex had a free kick from about 30 yards out that Headley also caught comfortably.

Scoreless at the break, the Trojans had more of possession, but head coach Katie Hobbs' group was missing some clinicality in front of goal. Most of the message at the break was to keep doing what they were doing, but she did keep things light.

"I just kind of joked that, you know, there is a net over there and that's where the ball needs to be. So can we put it there please. So that was my message at halftime."

Just past the midway point of the second half, freshman Shaylla Hobbs – yes, her daughter, the third out of four kids as older daughter Kitia helps coach – sped past the Ralston defense onto a through ball that cut the Rams apart. The Trojans freshman, one-on-one with Headley, calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to break the deadlock and put Platteview up 1-0 with just under 18 minutes to play.

"I think it was a good pass from Baylee (Tex) I think that she knew how to read that well and just went past them and I used my speed and just got there," Shaylla said. "I think just teamwork and just basically just working together and make sure to pack like the back."

Being able to score the winning goal with two immediate family members directly contributing is also special for Shaylla.

"I think they can feel the passion that I feel when I play, and I feel like she's (Katie) probably been in the same position so she knows what it feels like. And I think that's good on her coaching part too."

For the head coach and mom, it's never about the family connection specifically, but on playing as a team effort.

"But to share with my family, absolutely. It's amazing. You know, I got my son here (Dominic, junior playing for The Platte), I got another girl coming up. So I'll be here for a while. So, I don't know, it's a cool experience all around."

Kitia also teaches with Katie and is working toward being both a teacher and coach.

"So I just thought her volunteering and getting that experience was really really good," Katie said. "And what better place to do it (than) with her mom and her sister."

Continuing to press, the Trojans held on to repeat as Trailblazer champions and now shift into prep for districts.

"I think (we) just (need to) keep the intensity and excitement up," Shaylla said. "If somebody messes up, just keep them going. Don't let them get down on themselves. Just keep talking, work hard in practices."

Platteview (7-7) .. 0 1 -- 1

Ralston (7-6) ..... 0 0 -- 0