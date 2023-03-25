At this time last year, Papillion-La Vista senior Laina Souerdyke was recovering from ACL surgery just two months earlier and working hard to get back on the pitch.

But while she wasn’t out playing on the field, Souerdyke developed leadership and became known as the “team mom.”

“Last year, she was the team mom,” Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh said. “And she just took that role and excelled with it. She was bummed that she couldn't play, but she didn't sit and pout. She was a great teammate last year and she's been great this year.”

Before the injury, Souerdyke was a goal-scoring machine in her sophomore season at Papio South, totalling 17 with six assists for the Titans.

Then, club season came around and she suffered an injury that was originally diagnosed as an MCL sprain. Because of this, Souerdyke was out for six weeks.

When she was ready to return to the pitch, Souerdyke faced the adjustment of acclimating to a new team in addition to the injury.

“So I sat out for six weeks and was then going to come back for high school, and I had transferred so it was a brand new group of girls. I already felt that kind of pressure to come back ready to go when the season started..”

When the time came to return to action, Souerdyke said she “didn’t feel right.”

After an MRI scan, the injury was revealed to be an ACL tear and Souerdyke had surgery in January 2022.

The timing meant missing the entire spring season, but Souerdyke stepped up for the Monarchs, who reached a district final, losing 4-0 to eventual state champions Gretna.

“I was called the team mom. I brought snacks and everything for the team. I had hair ties and everything in my bag, and I was as present as possible because I still wanted to have that leadership role even though I couldn't be on the field. And I still wanted to connect with the girls even though, because I transferred, I didn't really know anyone.”

Even through the injury and being removed from playing, soccer continued to be Souerdyke’s “happy place.”

“Soccer is where I make my friends, where I have my closest people,” she said. “So being able to still be a part of it was really big for me.”

The injury also forced Souerdyke to want to prove herself as a leader, and build trust with teammates.

“Being able to prove myself to these girls and being able to lead them and have their trust was really big for me. But obviously I'm gonna keep working harder and pushing the girls to keep working harder, and the environment that we've created is such a great environment. We all love being there.”

Looking back now, as one of three Monarch captains – along with Anna Sis and Lexie Buso – Souerdyke looks back at her injury with gratitude.

“All I want to do is play soccer. All I want to do is be on the field, and it was the toughest almost year of my life. But it allowed me to see other perspectives. I got to watch soccer. I got to, I guess work on the attitude on the bench, which I think is just as important as the play going on on the field, but it honestly gave me a bigger appreciation for the sport.”

The injury increased Souerdyke’s time watching film, asking how to better herself, and caused her to “work harder than anyone else.”

“Honestly, the injury taught me how to work harder than anybody else. It taught me to have that want-to and not take things for granted, because if I really want things to happen, then I've got to do it myself. But it also taught me how to help the other girls, even when I'm not on the field, to push them. Make them better people, better players and just better the environment honestly.”

As a captain, Souerdyke said she’s never looked at it as being a title – though it’s one she’s honored and glad to have – but as a role to lift up her teammates.

“I'd say that's my number one thing as a captain is keeping the energy positive because I know last year we did have some negativity and it bothered a bunch of the girls and you can't play your best when you're down on yourself or when you're stressed out.”

That positive energy has translated to a positive start: a narrow 1-0 defeat to the defending Class A state champion Dragons before a 10-0 thrashing of Bellevue East on Friday, March 24. Souerdyke scored two goals and assisted two more in the win.

Fellow captain Lexie Buso also scored a pair of goals, as did Emma Wasilewski and Abby Howell.

Moving forward, her biggest individual goal is continuing to build confidence after beginning with the approach to “find myself,” while bringing energy and being proud of the energy they put in as a team.

“We're not going to ask anything from the girls other than working hard. Like, if you make mistakes, it happens, just recover from them and work your butt off.”