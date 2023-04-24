Ava Jellen opened the scoring in otherworldly fashion for Papillion-La Vista South to put Gretna behind for the first time in Chace Hutchison's tenure. But the Dragons bounced back with a 6-1 win on senior night Monday.

Jellen lofted a ball from beyond midfield that soared through the air, took one bounce over Maddie Schaffert, and into the back of the net.

"I was like, I'm just gonna make contact with the ball and see what happens," Jellen said. "And I was like, holy crap, did that just happen? And I looked at my team. And I looked at (head coach Jake) Watson, I was like, Did that just happen? And then everyone came at me and I was really, really happy."

"That's the first time we've been down in I don't know (how long) for sure. And it's first time we've been down since I've been here," Gretna head coach Chace Hutchison said. "(But) the girls rallied."

That rally began with a goal by senior Madelyn 'Red' White, followed by Julia Witt via a corner delivered by Karli Williams.

"It was really good because it was definitely a booster and everyone finally got into (thinking) we're like, Okay, guys, we're back in it, and let's keep going and we just followed through," White said.

Seniors Ava Makovicka and Langley Riha joined the goal parade on both side of halftime to give the Dragons a 4-1 lead.

"The impact that they (the seniors) have had on this program as Gretna transitioned to Class A, I don't know if there's gonna be another senior group (like this," Hutchison said. "The path that they put this program on. That this is a soccer school... They're really at the right place at the right time, and they took advantage of it all being together with the type of talent that we have in this program. They're going to be remembered for a long time because of their contributions and what this leads us into in the future."

Olivia Hannesson and Camryn Reeson hammered home the final two goals in a 6-1 win for Gretna.

Next up: districts and then state.

"We'll see how it all ends up and we're looking forward to it," Hutchison said. "It's that time of year that we've been working for and we're really excited."