After Omaha Gross Catholic baseball earned their second-straight trip to state, the Cougars girls soccer team did the unbelievable to earn their first state berth since 2016.

No. 1 Grand Island Northwest was undefeated, having allowed just one goal all season, but that didn't faze No. 16 Gross Catholic.

Fittingly, in the 16th minute, Gross junior Lauren Stuhr snuck a shot over the Vikings goalkeeper that found the back of the net, just the second goal surrendered all season by GINW.

From there, the Cougars defense locked in and held out for the victory to earn their first trip to Morrison Stadium in seven years.