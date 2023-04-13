She might be playing out of position, but Omaha Gross junior Lauren Stuhr provided a brace of goals to bookend the Cougars 2-0 win over Platteview on Thursday, April 13.

“She plays hard for the whole 80 minutes,” Cougars head coach Rick Yanovich said. “It's not her natural position. She leaves it all on the field every game and that's all we can ask so very proud of her.”

In club soccer, Stuhr plays as an attacking midfielder, but spent the match – and the rest of the season so far – on the left flank as a forward.

“Playing attacking mid for like my entire life with club, and I have the speed and ball skills and they put me up top, which I really enjoy,” Stuhr said. “In club, I never score goals and in high school I do, it's a nice change and it's exciting.”

The junior opened the scoring for the Cougars inside the first five minutes with a soft touch shot that was finished into the bottom right corner of the net.

Over the next 75 minutes, the Trojans were unable to string much together as the Cougars pressed as if they were searching for the winning goal.

“They (Trojans) were working really hard get up the field, but we just needed to keep our cool and we needed to work up the field, can’t let them score,” Stuhr said.

Stuhr converted another chance with under 30 seconds left in the match for her seventh goal of the season to cap a 2-0 Cougars win.

Trojans head coach Katie Hobbs said a lot of new players on the team and tired legs due to limited subs available made Thursday’s game tough.

“I think we have a great team. I think every game we grow and right now that's what we're working on,” Hobbs said.

Gross next hosts Omaha Westview on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Platteview hosts Holdrege at 11 a.m.

Platteview (4-5) 0 0 – 0

Omaha Gross (4-3) 1 1 – 2