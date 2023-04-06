Thursday’s Metro Tournament Round of 16 match between Papillion-La Vista and PLV South was briefly dampened by a scary injury to a Titans senior late in a 1-0 win.

Papio South senior Makenna Lamp went down with a neck injury in the 76th minute of the Titans upset win over their cross-town rivals.

Emotions were already high going into the match, with a quarterfinal spot in the Metro Tournament and local bragging rights at stake. But when Lamp went down, the teams refocused and ultimately came together before and after playing out the final four minutes.

“We just refocused our priorities a little bit and the first message to the team was that she's okay,” Titans head coach Jacob Watson said. “We got to the point that I think that was what we needed to address before anything else.”

After that, Watson added that players were able to have their questions answered and credited the Papio staff for doing a “wonderful job taking care of her.”

Once play resumed, the Titans armed themselves against having the emotions take over.

“You got four minutes left to play the game, you know, at no point would we want to allow the emotion of that moment take over and create another emotional wave really for either team,” Watson said. “I think by that moment, both teams kind of wanted to get the game going and just see how it ended.”

From a player’s perspective, Titans junior goalkeeper Kat Hazell said she hoped and prayed Lamp was okay, who was confirmed by Watson to be conscious and stable, in spite of being stretchered off and taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

“I'm happy we won the game for her and I know she would appreciate that we did that for her and I just hope she'll be able to play some of the rest of the season,” Hazell said.

Monarchs head coach Zach Walsh added that the refs did a “really nice job” communicating, and to give the Titans as much time as they needed.

“And when coach Watson said they were good, we said, ‘Alright, let's go.’ So it was just, hey, this is scary and emotional, but we got to finish the last four minutes strong and try and get one.”

Watson credited Papio for their “phenomenal” coaching staff and playing a “beautiful brand of soccer” on the pitch, but was “doubly impressed” by how they “reacted in that moment.”

“I’m just proud to be a member of the Papillion community because I grew up here. I love this place and seeing players from both teams genuinely concerned about what was going on the field, I think kind of just speaks volumes about the program that they're building and just the lucky community that we all live in.”

Tears and embraces were shared by both teams both before play resumed and again after the final whistle.

“We want to beat them when we play them,” Walsh said. “But at the end of the day, we're one big Papillion family and we want what's best for them and (I’m) praying for her and the girls, the girls know each other from competing and playing club sports together. So it was kind of cool to see them come together and embrace each other in a scary moment.”

In the first half, the Monarchs had more of the possession, but lacked the cutting edge in the first half. Against the run of play, the Titans got on the board in the 35th minute.

“I thought they beat us every ball, we were a step slow,” Walsh said. “We knew what they were going to do in terms of attack and they scored exactly how I would have guessed.”

A brilliant long ball upfield through the middle of the Monarchs’ defense from Ava Jellen reached fellow junior Hannah Adkins, who finished with a right-footed shot into the right side of the net to give Papio South a 1-0 lead. The goal made up for a goal scored by Lamp that was taken off for offside.

“(It was) just an opportunity to get back the goal that our team lost that was made by McKenna and just to be able to keep us ourselves in the game,” Adkins said.

Watson added that the Adkins sisters – Hannah and Lauren – are “absolute speed demons,” and Hannah connected with centerpiece Jellen on the goal.

“(Jellen) has moved around on every line already this year, and she just sent a magnificently weighted ball right up through the seam to a diagonal run and Hannah understood, get a touch and get a shot. It's a lot more difficult to be the goalkeeper in that situation. So you just got to make them earn the save and lucky for us on that one we were able to sneak it in.”

The Titans held the lead into halftime, with junior Kat Hazell making a save on a header by Monarch senior Anna Sis from a corner kick.

Throughout the match, Hazell was able to read through balls the Monarchs tried to get onto and made several clutch saves in the final moments after Lamp’s injury.

“We told Kat that this is something that we have known has been coming for a long time,” Watson said. “She's really coming into his own. She likes to play aggressive. The things that I love about Kat is she knows who she is. She understands how to get her defense ready, strong hands, never afraid of the moment and I just couldn't be happier. That when we needed her, she stepped up.”

Papio South now has five wins on the bounce, and in what’s been a “crazy season” after back-to-back losses to Millard West and North to open, Watson’s Titans have “never wavered.” While they still have technical and tactical issues to work on, they have “all the confidence in the world.”

“High school soccer is kind of peak at the right time, and nobody really cares about who wins the first couple of the year. It's the last one or the last few at least, and I just feel like this team, they really care about each other. And it's just been evident every game.”