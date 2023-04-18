PAPILLION – Bellevue West's underclassmen took care of business at Papillion-La Vista South on Tuesday, winning against the Titans and sweeping Omaha Buena Vista.

For Thunderbirds head coach Steve Lemon, after going through a gauntlet early-season schedule against Omaha Marian, Westside, Millard West and Lincoln Southwest, among others, he saw his team have fun against the Titans and Bison after a 1-5 start.

“Have fun after having played the caliber of opponents we've played this season so far. I'm just glad that their heads are up and they're not down in the dumps and thinking that they're not good,” said Lemon, who has returned to the helm for the Lady T-Birds after eight years away coaching baseball in the spring (previously coached 1999-2014).

“We've really played your state's top teams. But they just came back and I just keep telling them that it's gonna pay off, playing those teams while at the moment it doesn't necessarily seem like it but eventually it will, and you're getting better when you play those better teams.”

Not only have the T-Birds played a rugged schedule, but also have players who are truly new to the sport. Freshmen Angela Berger and Addy Lemon, who swept Papio South’s upperclassmen No. 2 doubles team on Tuesday, have led the T-Birds youth movement.

“It's almost like ignorance is bliss, that they don't necessarily know what they're doing yet. But they're good athletes, and they're coachable, they’re willing to try some of the things that you throw out there, and I just think that we've improved through the season, even though our record might not show it.”

Lemon has seen continued improvement in footwork, serving and fight in the T-Birds.

“It's more about, you might win a match playing a not very good team, that doesn't mean you played well. You might lose a match playing a good team and that doesn't mean you play poorly. So it's more about going out there just trying to get better each and every day.”

Titans head coach Vickie Glesmann faced the same challenge as Lemon did after taking over with the majority of her players being freshman against a “pretty stiff schedule.”

“Now the schedule has loosened up a little bit. It's given my kids some opportunity to grow and develop and to get stronger and to get wiser. And now they're putting them in positions where they can really contribute to the team. And I think they're seeing that and they're doing some really good things on the court.”

The Titans eased past Buena Vista, but fell to the T-Birds and Glesmann said faced another foe in some less-than ideal windy conditions.

“But they're learning and I'm seeing good things from them and I finally have positions where I've kind of slotted in players that I know it's a good fit for them. And it's a good fit for the team.”

Glesmann added that she feels really good about the direction in which Papio South is heading into the final five duals, which she hopes they can win the majority of. Glesmann also hopes to have at least one player seeded at state.

“Ingrid Hale’s doing an excellent job. This is her first year playing that role. And she's doing wonderfully so I'm expecting good things from her towards the end of the season (and) postseason,” Glesmann said. “One doubles, I’ve had to kind of move around some people, but I like what I see and they're coming together nicely. So I'm hoping we can do things at Metro and State that'll surprise some people.”

Results:

Bellevue West 5, Omaha Buena Vista 0

No. 1 singles: Jillian Sasek def. Cindy Garcia-Flores, 8-0

2S: Olivia Berger def. Marely Navarrette Perez, 8-0

3S: Ally Miller win by forf.

No. 1 doubles: C.J. Jocson/Sonny Sobczyk def. Maria Galvan-Jacinto/Al’yauna Young, 8-0

2D: Angela Berger/Addy Lemon def. Bianca Geislar/Briley Hike, 8-0

3D: Brooke Kieser/Zhyael Dotzler def. Belinda Hurtado Gallegos/Brenda Regalado Manzo, 8-0

Bellevue West 5, Papillion-La Vista South 1

1S: Ingrid Hale (PLVS) def. Sasek, 8-4

2S: Olivia Berger (BW) def. Izabella Anthony, 9-7

3S: Ally Miller (BW) def. Ahana Kolumban, 8-2

1D: Jocson/Sobczyk (BW) def. Taryn Lauver/Ellie Richardson, 8-4

2D: Berger/Lemon (BW) def. Taylor Petersen/Hannah Evanoff, 8-0

3D: Kieser/Dotzler (BW) def. Makenna Griggs/Ava Gannon, 8-3