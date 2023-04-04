Papillion-La Vista swept PLV South and Lincoln Pius X in a home triangular on Tuesday.

In the cross-town showdown against the Titans, the Monarchs won 5-1.

No. 1 singles Haley Wilwerding def. Ingrid Hale 8-3, No. 2 Reagan Hickey def. Ava Gannon 8-1, and No. 3 Presley Ivener def. Ahaha Kdunkow in an 8-0 sweep.

Mia Tvrdy and Addison Mahnaks def. Taryn Lauver and McKenna Griggs 8-3 in No. 1 doubles, while Emmie Wills and Katie VanSant def. Hannah Everitt and Taylor Petersen 8-1 (No. 2).

But No. 3 doubles went to Papio South, as Ellie Richardson and Quinn Groves def. Jennifer Hubert and Elllie Fahrenkreg 9-7 in a tiebreaker.

The Monarchs also earned a victory over the Thunderbolts, 4-2.

Wilwerding (def. 4-8) and No. 2 doubles (def. 6-8) fell to Pius X, but Hickey (8-5), Ivener (8-6) and No. 1 doubles (8-6) eked out tight wins, while No. 3 doubles cruised 8-1.

Papio South was swept by the visitors from Lincoln, losing 8-0 in each of the singles matches, while No. 1 doubles fell 1-8, No. 2 doubles 4-8 and No. 3 by the closest margin, 6-8.

The Monarchs are next in action at Millard West on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Head coach Mariana Hurst said she is "still working with combinations" and used Tuesday's triangular as a gauge of where the Monarchs are at.

Next up for the Titans, the Omaha Westside invitiational on Friday.