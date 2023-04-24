Bellevue West earned another dual win over a tough Gretna squad on Monday, both teams having faced a challenging slate up to this point.

Although they fell to the Thunderbirds 6-3, head coach Noah Bernal said the Dragons are playing together and where they want to be after bringing back a lot from last year

“It’s been good to see our girls come back and play together and to have that extra year of experience together,” Bernal said.

At No. 1 singles, Kylee Stewart has made the jump from No. 2 last year and provided an 8-0 sweep of T-Bird sophomore Jillian Sasek on Monday. Harper Wood (No. 4 singles) also earned a win (8-3), as did the No. 3 doubles team (8-4, Sasek/Brooke Kieser).

“I feel like in those spots we stayed in the game mentally, and in other spots we played hard but mentally we couldn’t keep our head in the match,” Bernal said. “Our spots that we did win, we took advantage early and kind of just put our foot on the gas.”

The Dragons also return their No. 1 (Wood/Lauren Paul) and 2 doubles (Kat Johnson/Abbie Zavadil), which both fell in defeat – Wood/Paul 8-2 to C.J. Jocson/Sonny Sobczyk, Johnson/Zavadil 8-6 to Angela Berger/Addy Lemon in a match that went without a break until after the 12th game tied at six – but have brought back valuable experience.

“But we picked up a pretty tough schedule. So our record looks a little down this year compared to last year but we've I think we're where we want to be at if that makes sense. Yeah, playing a lot of tougher teams makes us a better iron sharpens iron kind of. So I'm happy with that. But I think we're getting better. As soon as State comes around we’ll hopefully be in top form, top shape.”

In a situation where they could have sunk or swam up to this point, Bernal has seen his team do the latter and chosen to fight and battle.

In celebration of senior day, Bernal said the group of five seniors has meant a lot to the program.

"To me, they've meant a lot to our program. I would say last year was probably one of our most successful years as a lot as a program especially in class A. And they've they've brought a lot of energy and pride to our program. And I can't thank them enough for all their hard work and their dedication and leadership to our to our squad."

Bellevue West, meanwhile, has also faced a gauntlet – Westside, Millard North and Millard West, among others – that wasn’t fun at the moment, but head coach Steve Lemon said has allowed them to learn, make adjustments and put themselves in a position to enjoy matches.

“It's kind of fun. It's kind of neat to see these improvements, especially me being gone for eight years and now I'm back in it. I didn't really know what we had. And here we got three of these girls that have never played before, but they're finding ways to scrap and just get it back a little bit.”

On Monday, Olivia Berger came back from 4-1 down, winning seven straight games to earn an 8-4 win at No. 2 singles. Jocson prevented the same from happening to her, holding on for an 8-6 win after leading 7-4 and seeing the lead wane in No. 3 singles.

“They had those matches (that) could have gone either way, and (if) they go both Gretna's way, we lose the duel. So I mean, finally a really close match and I was just pleased as punch of how we fought, and we fought well in doubles as well,” Lemon said. “The main details that I keep preaching are consistency and grit.”

Both Gretna and Bellevue West play in Saturday's Chieftain Invitational at Bellevue East.