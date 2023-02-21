The Gretna East Griffins are building their coaching staffs for fall sports ahead of their inaugural season in the 2023-24 academic year.

Last week, Gretna East found their first head football coach in Justin Haberman.

A defensive-minded assistant coach at Omaha Westside, Haberman played linebacker at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, Cal., before transferring to Dana College in Blair, Neb., where he began his coaching career.

Once at Westside, Haberman was co-defensive coordinator for 11 years out of 18 coaching the Warriors. In 17 of those seasons, Westside qualified for the state playoffs, and were state champions in 2020 and ‘22.

“Truly, very excited, very blessed,” Haberman said. “I’m excited to be a part of a tremendous school district and community. You know, I’ve always said if I was ever to leave Westside, I was only going to look for the best school district.”

Haberman does recognize the challenge of starting a new program, even with the talent that will come in from the defending Class A state runners-up.

“There’s a lot of challenges, you have kids coming from a different culture, a different and amazing program over there at Gretna High, and you want them to come in and start that amazing culture and development in your program.”

Gretna East’s new head coach added that the culture will be rooted in the motto “brick by brick.”

“Our mission statement is going to be brick by brick, build the same brick by brick. And then our vision is to build champions on and off the field, through our culture, and we have things that we’ll have established for the team to help guide and lead. This will be a program that is there to help all student athletes and have the community involved.”

The Griffins have since built their offensive staff with the additions of coordinator Shawn Blevins and coach Dana Janssen.

Blevins – who was Haberman’s first call – most recently spent a season at Midland coaching tight ends, previously coaching offensive and defensive line and tight ends at Westside for 16 years, and then at Papillion-La Vista from 2016-21.

Also from Papio, Janssen spent 16 years coaching the Monarchs football and track teams.

Matt Schrader was added as the defensive backs coach, Chris Kelsay for outside linebackers, with Chad Schmeckpepper, Eric Borja, Sean McLaughlin and Cody Thompson rounding out the staff.

“I think I really put a tremendous coaching staff together,” Haberman said about a staff that he called “tremendous assets” and who are rich with experience. “I’m really excited to have those guys. Just truly excited to get to work with all these guys.”

In softball, the Griffins hired Wade Tracy from Gretna High School.

Tracy graduated from Millard North before attending Concordia University, Ohio University (master’s) and Nebraska-Kearney (teaching degree).

His coaching career began with baseball at Seward in 2009 before Boys Town from 2011-13. Tracy then had his first stint at Gretna with current head coach Jake Wolf 2013-15, and wrapped up coaching baseball at Bellevue West from 2015-20.

Coming from Gretna as an assistant softball coach, Tracy is looking forward to leading the Griffins’ program.

“It’s a lot of excitement, I live out here in Gretna. My kids go to school (here),” Tracy said. “They’ll eventually go to Gretna East as well. And after having been an assistant this last year with Gretna High and the kids out here, they really want to play hard, they really want to win, they want to work and it’s hard to not be excited about being able to take over and start a program knowing what kind of kids will come through just on a year to year basis.”

Like Haberman, Tracy also embraces the challenge, and said experience will help as juniors will be joining East (new schools are typically limited to freshmen and sophomores).

“Experience factor plays a huge key,” Tracy said. “Knowing the type of kids that we’ll have, it’s not going to be a chore to get them to come out and work every day. They’re going to come out, they’re going to want to put the work in.”

In his one year at Gretna, the Dragons finished 37-2 and finished state runners-up in a heartbreaking 4-3 loss. Tracy said he couldn’t have been around a better staff than with head coach Bill Heard and the rest of the softball staff – Todd Mills, Channon Oseka and McKenna Nixon.

“I’ve already incorporated into daily work and stuff how they were able to ignite that passion that maybe wasn’t there before and seeing things in a different light. It was really fun to see this year. And then just seeing from an organization standpoint how they went about this is the way that we should do things and kind of changed up my viewpoints.”

Ashten Gibson was hired as an assistant coach.

For volleyball, the Griffins are bringing in former Dragons head coach Mike Brandon.

Tradition is key to any sport. For one to lead a program for 22 years is a major feat.

Not many better opportunities come along, but when one drags a coach away who has been with a program for 22 years, it definitely is the right job. Additionally, filling the hole left behind can be a huge task, especially in a time of change.

Brandon is set to take over as the first head volleyball coach at Gretna East and Wendy Loberg will fill the head coach position at Gretna High School.

Brandon has been doing what he has been doing for a very long time. He graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic, went into the military to get a history degree and eventually to the University of Nebraska at Omaha Omaha to get his teaching degree.

At Gretna, he has taught World History, CP Psychology and CP Sociology. When he first got to GHS he coached basketball and volleyball along with discus for the past three years.

When it comes to volleyball, success has always been there for Coach Brandon, as he has taken the Dragons to state in 13 of his 22 years. But now he accepts the task of starting a new program, one that he embraces and looks forward to.

“Starting a new program, starting a new tradition, that intrigued me,” Coach Brandon said. “Working out all the new obstacles that we’re going to face as a new school with an inexperienced roster.”

Leading a program that has been rooted in a certain tradition and a certain way of playing can be tough for a team, but Coach Loberg knows what she is doing.

She grew up in Sargent, Nebraska, and went to the University of Wyoming to play volleyball for two years. Coach Loberg also went to Chadron State College for two years, and finally the University of Nebraska-Kearney to get her master’s degree.

She has been coaching for 25 years, starting at Broken Bow as an assistant, then taking a head coaching role at Ord, where she won a Class C-1 State Championship. Finally, she came to Gretna in 2017 to be an assistant coach alongside teaching CP and DC Chemistry. Coach Loberg is also very interested in the challenge that is ahead with the Dragons and what comes along with this team.

“I love to see them (volleyball players) succeed and overcome challenges,” Coach Loberg said. “I don’t think that I ever set out to have a state championship, but when you have strong core values, and you have buy-in from a team, you do great things.”

Both coaches have many hobbies outside of coaching and teaching. Coach Brandon and his wife, Kelly, have three daughters: Roan, Hannah and Maya. He also loves watching the Los Angeles Rams and any University of Nebraska-Lincoln team. His hobbies include going to concerts, riding his motorcycle and reading.

For Coach Loberg, she has three kids: Megan, Morgan, Jackson, and is married to her husband Steve. Reading and spending time with her family also keeps her busy.

For these coaches, a tough year is forthcoming, though they both welcome it with open arms. Teams will be split and the loss of tradition is eminent, but the birth of new programs begins.

“It’ll be a fun challenge, starting a program is something that I think will be a unique challenge,” Coach Brandon said. “New schools don’t open that often, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Brody Heidermann from Gretna Media contributed to this report.