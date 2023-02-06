More likely than ever, flip on a men’s college basketball game and there’s someone from Nebraska on the court.

The state has more than 40 high school graduates playing in Division I. Here's the breakdown:

Two are contributors on teams in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 — Hunter Sallis (Millard North) at No. 12 Gonzaga and Aguek Arop (Omaha South) at No. 22 San Diego State.

Two have scored 1,000 points in college — Nebraska’s Sam Griesel of Lincoln East and Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman. Each transferred in this season from North Dakota State and South Dakota State, respectively.

Six are from Omaha Central, five from Millard North, four from Lincoln Pius X and Bellevue West.

Nine have started all or most of their games.

Eleven play in the Mountain or Pacific Time Zones. See them on those 9 and 10 p.m. starts.

Twenty-three high schools are represented.

Any All-Nebraskan all-star team would start with Scheierman and Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn.

Hepburn went from Bellevue West two years ago to being the fixture at point guard for the Badgers. The sophomore has started all 53 games through Tuesday, averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. His high game this season was 23 against Wake Forest.

With help from Burke graduate Jack Livingston (the son of former sports editor Thad Livingston) compiling this list, the count stands at 41 players overall, counting walk-ons and redshirting players. But with 358 Division I teams, an omission is bound to happen.

Let me know who might have been missed at sports@sarpycountytimes.com.

Ed Chang, Idaho State (jr., Papillion-La Vista/San Diego State): Played in 12 games, 2.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg. High game: 13 at Montana State.

Louis Fidler, Omaha (jr., Bellevue West): Six games, two points.

Frankie Fidler, Omaha (so., Bellevue West): Started all 22 games, 12.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 89.1% at line. High game: 28 vs. Idaho.

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin (so., Bellevue West): Started all 53 games over two years, 12.3 ppg., 2.7 apg, 2.5 rpg. High game: 23 vs. Wake Forest.

William Kyle, South Dakota State (fr., Bellevue West): Started 16 of 23 games, 9.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.3 bpg. High game: 20 Monday at UMKC.

Luk Wor, Oregon (jr., Papillion-La Vista South): Played in 18 games, 2.9 ppg., 2.7 rpg. High game: 9 vs. Portland.