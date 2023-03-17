GRETNA – In spite of temperatures nearing freezing and wind gusts of 30 miles per hour, Gretna began their Class A title defense with a 3-1 win over Class B runners-up Lexington on Friday, March 17.

“Yeah, we talked about it earlier this week that unfortunately, when you live in the state of Nebraska, you're going to get to the point where you're going to play in very, very cold games,” Dragons head coach Tyler Ortlieb said. “Windy games, obviously last year, there was two against (Omaha) Bryan and Central that could have canceled, should have canceled.

"But at the end of the day, both teams have to deal with the weather and when we came out this morning to look at the field, we just said let's play. I guess the field is fine. Obviously it's going to be cold but at the end of the day, it's a win under our belt.”

The Dragons got an early assist from the wind when senior Cole Johns delivered a cross from a few yards outside the left corner of the penalty box in the 23rd minute.

The delivery nearly hit the long hair of junior Maguire Perkins as it picked up pace, but instead navigated around the Lexington goalkeeper to reward Gretna for long periods of possession

“Being a senior, CJ is one guy that will work hard, never misses an offseason workout,” Ortlieb said. “Got here, and then ultimately when he subbed on, and he made leaps and bounds, not only just going forward and scoring a goal but also being able to be another senior leader at the back.”

One of those other seniors, reigning Nebraska Gatorade Boys Player of the Year and future Omaha Maverick Brett Perkins, stepped up and converted a penalty with a shot into the bottom left corner after hesitating and sending the Minuteman goalie the wrong way.

Ahead 2-0 and owning at least 60 percent of the possession, the Dragons went into halftime comfortably – if not a little frigidly – ahead at the break.

But in the second half, Lexington took advantage of Gretna’s youthful inexperience at the back, answering with a goal to halve the lead eight minutes after the restart.

“I think Lexington brought the problems that are kind of obvious to us,” Ortlieb said. “We're young at the back. We had four guys that have not started in a varsity match yet. So knowing that they're gonna be a good attacking team, when we saw the bracket come out, we're like okay, at least we'll get a good test of who we are.”

But like their attitude against the weather, the Dragons were able to blaze through the Minutemen charge, led by their team leaders.

“Gotta give credit to our leaders on the team,” Ortlieb said. “I think we switched off the ball to the top of the 18 (penalty box) from the corner and no one stepped and then the next thing you know it's in the back of the net but after that you can kind of see a little bit of an intensity stepped back in from all the guys on the field.”

Brett Perkins being one of those leaders, his brother Maguire effectively burned away any Minutemen hope with a goal 10 minutes later.

Possessing the ball on the left flank, the junior Perkins brother passed off to fellow junior Mikey Stuckenholtz, who Ortlieb thought would say he should have taken the shot. Instead, Stuckenholtz displayed the unselfish character of the Dragons offensive leaders with a layoff back to Maguire.

“But at the end of the day, all of them know that they're going to be relied on to score goals,” Ortlieb said. “But the biggest thing to us is are you able to be a good teammate? And that was one of the first things when we saw it, the ball went wide to Mikey, he just slotted it back. And that just tells us that they get it. The game is a lot bigger than anything (individually) and so if we're able to do those little things, to be a good teammate, to carry the balls, to help set up the field today. That's what I like to see from our whole program.”

Moving forward, the Dragons are already “leaps and bounds” where Ortlieb thought they would be ahead of a road game at Elkhorn South on Tuesday (after The Times’ print deadline).

Lexington (0-1) 0 1 – 1

Gretna (1-0) 2 1 – 3

Other Friday scores

The Platte 3, Beatrice 1

The Trojans-Blue Devils co-op opened their season with a definitive win over the Orangmen.

Goals were scored by Tucker Orwig, Traceson Skalberg and Jimmy Orellana, while Orellana and Kaleb Caniglia provided the assists.