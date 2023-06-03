A week that included a decommitment, a pledge to a new school, and earning a place in the prestigious Elite 11 finals might seem like a whirlwind of a week. But to Bellevue West senior quarterback Daniel Kaelin and those around him, it was simply the current culmination of years and years of work.

“It seemed like a whirlwind to the outside, but it’s been going on since his freshman year,” Thunderbirds head coach Michael Huffman said. “He had two offers to play college football before he even took a snap of varsity football, so he’s used to it.”

Kaelin’s March commitment to play for Missouri was the right choice at the time.

The late winter uptick in the recruitment of five-star recruit Dylan Raiola by Nebraska – a team on the genesis of Kaelin’s radar – left Kaelin knowing he needed to make a choice in the cutthroat recruiting world.

“He still had a choice, and Missouri had done the best job recruiting him,” Huffman said. “He really liked (Mizzou head coach Eliah) Drinkwitz.”

For the Class of 2024 three-star quarterback, the decision to initially commit to the Tigers was a homecoming that came after an initial offer received during the summer between his sophomore and junior seasons.

“So I had been down there a few times,” Kaelin said. “I’ve been to a game day and I overall liked it a lot. I was born in the state of Missouri, my dad still lives down there, so I visit down there a good amount. And over time, I kept developing that relationship and slowly just started to get closer and closer with them down there, and I just really liked it.”

Kaelin developed a close relationship with Drinkwitz and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, which led him to a point where he loved Mizzou. But going back to January, Nebraska was a team that he was “really high on” also.

When Matt Rhule was announced as head coach, Kaelin was the first recruit the former Temple, Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach followed and got in contact with.

“He made sure that I knew that I was a priority for him in the program,” Kaelin said. “And now obviously after I committed and stuff with Raiola picked up, some of that slowed down, but obviously in the last couple of weeks they ended up getting in contact and I started talking to them more.”

Kaelin reached a point where he knew that the right decision for him was to flip, especially once Raiola committed to Georgia. And while to the outside world it might have appeared like an immediate switch – decommitting from the Tigers on May 19 and committing to the Huskers the next day – Kaelin has “extreme confidence” in the staff he will play for.

“Being able to stay home, having my support system by me, representing the whole state of Nebraska. I love the staff and I have extreme confidence that they're gonna be able to turn this thing around, he’s (Rhule) done it before in other college programs. I’m a believer in the offense that they're going to be running, so I just think a lot of it fit at Nebraska for me, and I feel really good about it. It’s definitely the right decision and I’m super excited.”

But the journey to get there wasn’t without its hurdles.

At the end of his freshman year, Kaelin began to generate some hype. But being behind Luke Johannsen and battling for the starting spot, Johannsen “truly won” the battle in Kaelin’s words, even though Kaelin felt the pressure to be the starter.

“I think having that adversity, (knowing) I have to earn everything I get, it’s not just going to be handed to me, there were so many lessons that I learned after my sophomore year not being the guy. Having to wait my turn and I think that really just motivated me to work that much harder and to put that much into my junior year last year. I think one, that made me into the player (and) person I am today, but I also think that’s preparing me for the next level. Obviously, when you get to the college level, there’s gonna be a bunch of talented guys in that quarterback room, so I know that I’m gonna have to compete.”

Going through that experience previously gives Kaelin confidence he’ll be more comfortable in the same situation in college.

The decision itself is something Huffman has seen translate onto the field in the pocket and in the classroom.

“Our offense is driven by the quarterback. They have all kinds of things that they've got to look for on every single play. They have all kinds of options that they can use, whether it be run it, throw it, rip a gift route, change a play, so he's been making decisions like that for a long time. And then within academics, I think he's got like a 3.95 (GPA), he's got one B-plus. I mean, he's just an all around stud and I mean, he's gonna be a great decision-maker. I think, honestly, his cerebral part of this quarterback play is even better than his physical talent, so it's gonna be a good match.”

‘Leader of men’ heading into senior season

“He's obviously a great quarterback, but he's even a better person. You won't find a single adult or kid at Bellevue West that will ever say anything negative (about him),” Huffman said. “He's the guy that if there's some trash on the ground, he's gonna pick it up. You know, he is just an A-plus human. He works all our youth camps. He likes working with kids, he's always smiling, he's happy, but he's a competitor at heart. And it’s just good stuff, man, and his quarterback talent, not only physically, (but) cerebrally is off the charts.”

Huffman added that Kaelin exemplifies what every quarterback needs to be: a leader of men.

“He really fits that bill well, he was trying too hard when he was young. And he didn't have enough hair on his chest yet. When you're young even though you're trying to (lead), it's high school. It's just gonna happen, and this last year, I just saw a huge step. And then this offseason has been incredible.”

Kaelin leads “everything” for the TBirds, from stretches and getting the team going to the high-powered offense.

“If a coach has to make you do something you're not going to be very good. It's got to be player driven,” Huffman said.

Kaelin expects the TBirds to have another high-powered, electric offense, but have made strides in a different key area.

“We're gonna move the ball fast. We're gonna take shots. But I think where we made a lot of strides is as a team, we really just focused on the weight room this year.”

With Huffman and offensive line coach Mike Pokorski emphasizing the weight room, the TBirds have been coming into the gym more often than any of Kaelin’s other years at Bellevue West. In that increase, the TBirds have changed up the lifts to be tougher.

“Changing some of the lifts up to be a little tougher, which I think is something that we lacked sometimes last year, and that can kind of be seen,” Kaelin said. “There were a lot of games where I wouldn't say it was always a collapse, but we just clearly didn't finish the way we should have.”

The Thunderbirds lost four games in the 2022 season, all of which came after leading at halftime.

“So I just think as far as being tougher, I mean, you wouldn't believe how much stronger our o-linemen have gotten,” Kaelin said. Last year in the last game, four of our five linemen were underclassmen playing in that game, three of them being sophomores. So the growth of our o-line I think is going to be a big thing that people can keep an eye out for.”

With four-star receiver Dae’vonn Hall, three-star Isaiah McMorris (also reached four star ranking from On3 recently), Ben Goodwater and T.J. Whaley, the TBirds will have an explosive offense in the air, but aim to keep things balanced as the “lineman stir the drink” per Huffman.

Following Flores, Kaelin becomes second Elite 11 finalist from Nebraska

Being an Elite 11 finalist is an honor reserved for less than two dozen of the best signal-callers in the United States. And until last year, none had come from Sarpy County (or Nebraska for that matter) to compete at the Los Angeles-based competition and showcase.

That changed with former Gretna quarterback Zane Flores – now a freshman at Oklahoma State with prospects for starting for Mike Gundy’s Cowboys – last year, and was doubled by Kaelin.

“Him (Flores) being the first guy out of the state to be invited, I think some people kind of underestimated how big that was last year, and for it to be back to back years, that's definitely a great accomplishment that we've been able to achieve the last couple of years.”

Training together since middle school with John Teigland, Warren Academy and seven-on-seven competitions, Kaelin and Flores have grown “decently close” and being competitors, Kaelin hated losing both games to Flores’ Dragons last year.

“So hopefully we get revenge. But over the years, I think he’s helped me just to push myself, having a guy that’s a year older. (We’re) going into uncharted territory as far as what quarterbacks have done coming out of the state as far as the high school level, so I just think he's helped push me and I hope I'm maybe kind of done the same as far as just making ourselves better. You know, iron sharpens iron type of thing, but we have a pretty good relationship. We talk a good amount when he's in town. We throw (together).”

Kaelin added that the quarterback position has taken “a lot of strides,” with others like Nate Glantz playing the position at a high level. Camps, exposure, and getting names out through means like John Teigland, Warren Academy and social media have produced a boom in talent.

“There's always kind of been a narrative I feel like until recent years that guys up here aren’t the same as guys down in the south and it's just not true. They're not just genetically modified down there to play football. It's obviously a different mentality, you go to Texas and those high school teams, I mean, it's different, but we have that type of talent up here.”

Heading into the rest of the summer and his senior year, Kaelin hopes to continue his year-by-year improvement that goes back to seventh grade.

“Every single year (I’ve) just been reaching a whole new level,” he said.

Getting his first year of varsity out of the way, Kaelin said he has focused the most on getting bigger, faster and stronger while improving athleticism and focus on every detail and “every single avenue of the game.”

“I just want to make sure I know the playbook even better than I did last year,” Kaelin said. “Obviously you can always work on mechanics, footwork, accuracy, throwing with my guys as much as possible to get that timing down. Definitely always working on arm strength and stuff like that. So I would say I've worked on really every piece of my game, but I think we're maybe made the biggest strides just as far as my speed and athleticism. But I think overall I'll just be a whole ‘nother level than I was last season.”